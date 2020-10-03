HD Media newspapers won a total of 88 individual awards, as well as winning top honors for general excellence, in the 2020 West Virginia Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest for work published in 2019.
Among the top newspaper honors, the Charleston Gazette-Mail took first place and The Herald-Dispatch third place in general excellence in both the advertising and editorial competitions among the state’s largest newspapers. Among the state’s smaller weekly newspapers, The Wayne County News received a third place award for general excellence in the editorial competition.
“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, WVPA executive director. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state.”
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was recognized as West Virginia’s Newspaper of the Year for 2020. That award annually honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its editorial and advertising contests.
HD Media staff members earned 30 first place, 33 second place, and 25 third place awards this year in the contest, which was judged by the North Carolina Press Association.
Here is a rundown of winning entries by The Gazette-Mail in the news contest and the responsible staff members:
Jake Zuckerman received first place best in-depth or investigative reporting for “State troopers cross the lines,” and second place best coverage of breaking news for “Jail photo sparks uproar.” His story “Top senator charged with soliciting prostitution” received a third-place award for best coverage of breaking news.
Other staff writers earning first-place awards include Lacie Pierson — best legal affairs reporting for “’Being alive scares me more than death,’” Rick Steelhammer — best news feature for “We ‘did what we had to do,’” and Bill Lynch — best lifestyle columnist for “Race to the starting line.”
Staff members took first-place awards for best editorial page and best sports pages and individual first-place honors went to Catherine Caudill for her lifestyle pages and Jeff Rider for his front pages.
Photographer Chris Dorst took first place in the feature photography category for “Rain Delay,” and third place awards for “Forging Life’s Way” (best photo essay) and “Victorious teachers” (best news photography).
First place in the best sports columnist category went to Derek Redd, who also took first in feature reporting for “Bouncing back – former GW tennis player puts dark days of addiction behind him in return to court.”
Rick Ryan received first place in best sports event reporting for “University ends Martinsburg’s run at perfection.”
Caity Coyne and Jake Zuckerman received second place best in-depth or investigative reporting for “Indifference to the harm” and Coyne also took second place best news feature for “Boone tourney lets recovery community hit all bases with shared success.”
Kate Mishkin received a second-place award for best legal affairs reporting for “Man jailed for 433 days after charge against him was dropped wrote to judge, attorney for help,” and third place in best governmental affairs reporting for “’Let’s get this done.’”
Rick Steelhammer received a second place award for best news columnist for “The World According to Steelhammer” and third place best news feature for “West Virginia’s deadliest tornado left indelible mark 75 years ago.”
Other staff members receiving third-place awards are Leann Ray — best service to the community for “FlipSide,” Craig Hudson — best sports photography for “Albans does it,” Tom Bragg — best sports event reporting for “Hurts puts a hurtin’ on WVU,” and Ryan Pritt — best sports columnist.
“We are greatly honored by these awards,” said Regional Executive Editor Lee Wolverton. “They are reflective of the outstanding work our journalists invest tirelessly each day to ensure our readers are thoroughly informed about their communities and West Virginia.”
Advertising awards given to HD Media staff include:
1st Place
Kaci Foster and Hailey Hunter, Race for the Ribbon, best theme page; Staff, Adopt a Pet, best ad campaign half page or larger; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Charleston Mitsubishi, best classified display ad; Mike Morris and Randi Vaughan, Abraham Family Dentistry, bested campaign smaller than half page; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Pocahontas County CVB, best online motion ad; Natalie Anderson and Dianna Williamson, Sports Fanz, best online static ad; Natalie Anderson and Marshall Artists, Marshall Artists Series Breakfast at Tiffany’s, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Take Us With You, best single newspaper online promotional; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick ‘Em promo, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, classified, best classified section.
2nd Place
Staff, delinquent taxes reminder, best promotion of public notice; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick ‘Em, best ad campaign half page or larger; Melissa Jarrell and Scott Sword, Frank Mullens for Mayor, best political ad; Melissa Jarrell and Kathy Baker, Mullen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, best ad campaign smaller than half page; Mike Morris and Dianna Williamson, John Cook Fine Jewelers, best online static ad; staff, Best in the Valley, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, Stacee Waller, Shop Local, best theme page – retail; Natalie Anderson and GlynnDevins Agency, Edgewood Summit, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Herald-Dispatch 110 Years, best house ad; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Todd Judy Ford, best classified display ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, HD The World to Us, best single newspaper online promotional ad.
3rd Place
Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Moses, best classified display ad; Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Irv Johnson, best online static ad; Andrea Hipkins, Wendy Short Law Co. CAO, best process color ad — half page or less; Jill Briggs, Why Publish Legals, best promotion of public notice; staff — Dianna Williamson, Bridal Planner, best theme page retail; Lisa Thompson, Mike Napier, Blind Wizard, best spot color ad half page or less; Lisa Thompson and Mike Napier, Daniel Linville, best political ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Delinquent Tax Promo, best house ad; Natalie Anderson and WVU, WVU Cancer Institute, best agency advertisement; Kaci Foster and Dianna Williamson, Advanced Wound Center at Logan Regional, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Capital City Art ‘N Craft Show, best single black and white ad larger than a quarter page.