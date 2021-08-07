The Charleston Gazette-Mail took home 39 state press awards, a landmark haul for the state’s newspaper.
West Virginia Press Association officials announced individual winners Friday. The group will announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards later this month in a virtual ceremony.
Thirteen Gazette-Mail entries captured top honors, including six in news, two to the staff for its COVID-19 coverage, best overall and for the “100 Lives” series led by Night City Editor Ashley B. Craig.
“We’re extremely proud of the outstanding work by our staff during what was an extraordinarily difficult year for all of us,” said Lee Wolverton, vice president of news and executive editor at HD Media. “This group faced every kind of adversity conceivable and rose to the challenge to fulfill our core mission, keeping the public as thoroughly informed as possible at a time when that mattered more than ever.”
Reporter Joe Severino landed first place in in-depth or investigative reporting for his stories exposing the state’s purchase of thousands of counterfeit N95 surgical masks at the onset of the pandemic and in legal affairs reporting for his story on a Fairmont police officer who drove twice the speed limit in a fatal crash and yet wasn’t charged.
Severino also received two second-place awards — in breaking news and for best news feature — for his work on the fatal December 2020 shooting of Charleston police Officer Cassie Johnson.
Sportswriter Ryan Pritt won best sports news and feature reporting, second place for best sports columnist, and third place for best sports event reporting for his coverage of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team’s December win over West Virginia University.
Gazette-Mail staff also won first place in best single issue for the June 21, 2020, edition, featuring on the front page the second of Severino’s masks stories and a piece by health reporter Caity Coyne on the rise in overdoses amid the pandemic.
Coyne and environmental reporter Mike Tony notched a first-place award in breaking news for their coverage of an explosion in December at the Optima Chemical facility in Belle. Coyne also finished with a second-place award for best business, economic or labor reporting and two third-place awards, one for best news feature and the other for reporting generated from a public notice.
First place for best front page went to City Editor Jeff Rider for his work on the Feb. 2, 2020, edition featuring a package on the Tyler County Home in Middlebourne. Rider also notched a second-place award for headline writing.
Photo Editor Kenny Kemp won top honors for best photographer/videographer and third place for best news feature photo. Features reporter Bill Lynch captured first place for best lifestyles columnist and second for best lifestyles feature.
Former graphic artist Kevin Cade, now a copy editor, took two places in best illustration, cartoon or graphic, first for his right-to-vote illustration and third for his spelling bee art. Former business reporter Scott Hamilton took first in business, economic or labor reporting.
The Gazette-Mail also won first place for its editorial page, second and third place for lifestyles pages, second place for newspaper design and third for sports pages.
Reporter Rick Steelhammer took second place in best news feature for three separate entries, a March 8, 2020, story on the naming of a Navy vessel after Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Sept. 13 package on efforts to restore a mineral spa resort; and a Nov. 15 feature on a war veteran seeking to see more of the world at age 99.
Other second-place winners were freelancer Lori Kersey, now a full-time city-county reporter, best lifestyle columnist, and Rick Ryan, best sports news and feature reporting. Ryan also won third place for best sports columnist.
Additional third-place winners were photographer Chris Dorst, sports photography, and Wolverton, best news feature.