The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Jan. 19 with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new this year: Raspberry Rally.

The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink, raspberry-flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint cookie. The online exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.

