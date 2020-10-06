The Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond kicked off their fall product program last week.
In addition to the annual spring cookie sale, Girl Scouts have added nuts and candy to their offerings. The fall program includes chocolate covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, cranberry trail mix, honey BBQ snack mix, Peanut Butter Monkeys, Mint Trefoils and more, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council.
“If you’ve had a Girl Scout Cookie, you know how delicious Girl Scout products are,” Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, said in the release.
The fall sale also includes subscriptions to magazines like Bon Appetit, Better Homes & Gardens, Vogue and more.
These products are available through the Girl Scouts online storefront or you can contact your local Girl Scout to place an order. Orders can also be placed through the council at https://bit.ly/gsbdcnuts or https://bit.ly/gsbdcmags.
Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond serves 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
If you do not want snacks and treats for yourself, the Girl Scouts ask that you consider buying items as part of their “Care to Share” initiative, which donates candy and nuts to West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.