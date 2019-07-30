Global Scout Ambassadors see WV capital, ride sternwheeler

After spending more than a week telling their countries’ stories to visitors at the 24th World Scout Jamboree, being held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, 42 Global Scout Ambassadors from 38 countries spent Tuesday in Charleston learning a bit about the 2019 jamboree’s host state.
“I like having the chance to see more of West Virginia,” said Anna Helgadottir, one of 150 Icelandic Scouts taking part in the World Jamboree, as she and other Global Scout Ambassadors rode the 90-year-old sternwheel towboat Laura J past the state Capitol and the University of Charleston.
“I really love seeing all the trees,” Helgadottir said. “There are no tall trees in Iceland.”
“It’s nice to explore someplace new,” said Matthew Grech, one of 54 Scouts at the jamboree from the Republic of Malta, a 120-square-mile Mediterranean island.
Tuesday’s riverboat ride on the Kanawha and kayaking sessions at the jamboree have been unique experiences for Grech.
“Malta has no rivers,” he explained.
Grech said that if he could change one thing about the World Scout Jamboree, it would be its two-week length.
“I would like it to be three weeks,” he said, “to give us the chance to meet more people and try more activities.”
In addition to representing their countries to VIPs and other visitors to the World Scout Jamboree, Global Ambassadors are asked to document their activities at Summit Bechtel through blogs and other social media for Scouts back home.
“Every country that sends a delegation to the jamboree is requested to select a Scout to represent that country as a Global Ambassador,” said Janssen Lemley, a member of scouting’s Global Ambassador team. Some of the larger countries select two or more ambassadors, while some countries with small delegations have none.
A total of 155 Scouts representing 91 countries are Global Ambassadors at the current World Scout Jamboree, Lemley said.
While not all of the political leaders of the 130 nations with Scouts taking part in the World Scout Jamboree are on the best of terms, international tensions do not seem to filter down to jamboree participants.
At the jamboree, international politics is discussed, “but we try to relate to each other and understand our differences,” Grech said. “We’re all family.”
“No one is more important than anyone else” at the jamboree, Ethiopian Scout Alvin Davis said. “We’re Scouts, brothers and sisters.”
“Everyone’s equal and we are all here to make friends, have fun and learn a little about the way of life and culture of Scouts from other countries,” Australian Scout and Global Ambassador Annabel Rogers said.
Earlier in the day, after traveling by motor coach from Summit Bechtel to Charleston, the Global Ambassadors toured the West Virginia State Museum and State Archives. After a brief cruise on the Kanawha River from the Buckskin Council’s H. Bernard Wehrle Scout Leadership Center, courtesy of Amherst Madison, the Global Ambassadors visited the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden.
The breezy, midday sternwheeler excursion on the Kanawha apparently struck a chord with the international Scouts. Shortly after the Laura J turned upstream for the trip back to the dock at Daniel Boone Roadside Park, the scouts spontaneously began singing, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”