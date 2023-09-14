A trio world-renowned whitewater explorers will speak about their paddling adventures and respond to questions from the public during a free program starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Lookout Point at Adventures on the Gorge near Fayetteville.
The event, sponsored by Adventures on the Gorge, is being offered in conjunction with American Whitewater’s 40th annual Gauley Fest, billed as the world’s largest paddling festival, which gets underway Friday at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park in Summersville.
Speakers at the Sunday evening event are:
Richard Bangs, leader of the expedition that made the first descent of the Zambezi River below Victoria Falls and a participant in 35 other first descents worldwide. Bangs, co-founder of Sobek Expeditions, now Mountain Travel Sobek, went on to launch a series of public television specials, including “Richard Bangs Adventures with Purpose.” He is the author of 19 books, with a 20th, “The Art of Living Dangerously — True Stories from a Life on the Edge,” due out in November.
Wickliffe “Wick” Walker, the U.S. national champion in the men’s whitewater canoe slalom in 1968 and a member of the U.S. Olympic team in the same event in 1972, made pioneering descents of West Virginia’s upper Blackwater and lower Meadow rivers in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He later took part in whitewater expeditions to Bhutan, Pakistan and Tibet and had a 21-year career with the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Walker is the author of “Torrents Yet Unknown — Daring Whitewater Ventures into the World’s Great River Gorges,” released Tuesday.
Piotr Chmielinski, who became acquainted with whitewater paddling in his native Poland, became the first person to paddle the Amazon from source to sea in 1985-86. He took part in 13 first descent expeditions in South, Central and North America, including Peru’s Colca Canyon, the world’s deepest gorge. After becoming a U.S. citizen, Chmielinski, an industrial hygienist, became president of an environmental engineering firm, which was involved in environmental remediation following the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
“if you’re talking about river explorers, these guys are probably among the top five in the world,” said Dave Arnold of Adventures on the Gorge. “To get these three together at the same time is quite an occasion.”
Arnold will emcee Sunday’s event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. with a social half-hour in which the public can meet the presenters. Presentations start at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.
“Anyone who loves rivers is welcome to come,” said Arnold.
