Goodwill introduces online shopping By MAGGIE SUSA msusa@hdmediallc.com Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media You can now shop at Goodwill online at goodwillfinds.com. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The nonprofit organization Goodwill launched its online thrift store goodwillfinds.com Tuesday, Oct. 5.Proceeds from sales will directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training.Shoppers can browse a wide variety of second-hand women's, men’s and kid’s clothing, books, specialty and collector’s items, home decor and more.The site is competing with several other online, second-hand outlets like thredUP, Depop, Poshmark, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesLawsuit accuses John Adams Middle band director of raping Logan High student in early 2000sWV Supreme Court removes block on state's sweeping non-public school vouchers programJustice plans to ask WV lawmakers for another 5% raise for school, state employeesVacant space beside Ivor's Trunk has new tenantRyan Pritt: Appreciation and gratitude for it allGazette-Mail editorial: What voters need to know about Amendment 2Kanawha animal shelter takes in dogs from Puerto RicoWVU football: Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverageGreg Stone: The worst date of my life (Opinion)Marshall University names new CFO See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone