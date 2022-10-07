Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

goodwillfinds.jpeg

You can now shop at Goodwill online at goodwillfinds.com

 Courtesy photo

The nonprofit organization Goodwill launched its online thrift store goodwillfinds.com Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Proceeds from sales will directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training.

