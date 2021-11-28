WAYNE — Students in Wayne County high schools will have the opportunity to learn retail skills while earning class credit by working with Goodwill Industries Inc.
Students in the Special Education Department at Wayne County schools can work for one hour a week at different Goodwill Industries Inc. locations to expand both their retail and soft skills.
Special Education Director for Wayne County Schools Sherry Webb said the program is a great opportunity for students to acquire skills they will use in the workforce after they graduate high school.
“We teamed up with Goodwill services so for one hour a week, they are on payroll for Goodwill Services and they go in and they gain life skills, they gain job skills, soft skills, the whole gamut to create and to try to prepare them to transition to a full time job when they leave high school,” Webb said. “They build the skills they need to transition into lifelong independency.”
While the schools have already implemented other programs with Goodwill Industries Inc. to help teach life skills to the special needs populations, Webb said this program gets the students out of the classroom and into the community, inevitably building bonds through camaraderie.
Goodwill Industries Inc. Executive Director Alissa Stewart Sparks said she is excited to have the students working in the stores.
Stewart Sparks said the company has the same school-to-work program with Cabell County schools and has already seen students come in and feel welcomed into the stores. She said she thinks the same feelings of opportunity and happiness will be noticeable for Wayne County students.
“I can tell you the best thing that it does is that when they come into our stores, just like when Cabell County students come in, they can put their guard down because at school they might be teased and they might be made fun of. When they walk into our place, we welcome them with open arms and they can ask us any questions that they want,” she said. “It’s so cool because their so cool to be here because they feel like they are becoming more self-sufficient and more independent and you can see it in their eyes.”
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said he and the Board of Education members think the new program is great and is only the beginning of opportunities for students. Alexander said one of the board’s goals is to implement more internship and workforce opportunities for students in a variety of fields.
“This kind of activity is what we are looking to expand within the district with the entire student population, whether it’s internships or something else,” Alexander said. “It’s just preparing them for life.”
Alexander also thanked Goodwill Industries Inc. because of how open they are to working with students in the Special Education Department and providing a safe workspace for them.