When West Virginia Delegate Josh Higginbotham posted a video on social media earlier this month announcing that he is gay, he was aware of the privilege he had to do it, as well as the risk he was taking.
Higginbotham, R-Putnam, said he’d been ready to come out since he was 16 but felt like members of his family “weren’t ready to know.”
Some people cut contact with him, he said, but most people in his life, including his peers in the Legislature, have been accepting and supportive.
“You know, that’s what matters,” Higginbotham said. “There are a lot of young people in this state who are going through the same thing. They are afraid that their families may disown them. They are afraid of it impacting their academic career or their professional career.”
Higginbotham is the first Republican in the West Virginia Legislature to publicly identify as LGBTQ+.
He is serving in the Legislature with Delegates Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, and Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who also publicly identify as LGBTQ+ and have been active in advocating for legal protections for LGBTQ+ West Virginians throughout their respective terms.
There are an estimated 57,800 adult West Virginians who identify as LGBTQ+, according to a February 2021 report from the Williams Institute in the UCLA School of Law. There are an estimated 10,300 LGBTQ+ youth in the Mountain State, according to the report, titled “The Impact of Stigma and Discrimination Against LGBT People in West Virginia.”
Researchers at the Williams Institute determined that West Virginia is tied for last in the nation on public support for LGBT rights and acceptance of LGBT people.
With Thompson and Walker, Higginbotham has supported the Fairness Act, which would provide protections for LGBTQ+ West Virginians from discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces. Fourteen municipalities in the state have adopted fairness ordinances, according to Fairness West Virginia, a civil rights group.
“Once an LGBTQ+ person steps outside of those 14 ZIP codes, they’re once again vulnerable to that discrimination in housing and public spaces,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2020 that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination based on sex, but West Virginia still needs the Fairness Act, Schneider said, even though the Legislature has failed to take up the bill for the past five years.
“Acceptance is more than just supporting your friends and colleagues who come out of the closet,” Schneider said. “It’s also passing and working for laws that protect those who are most vulnerable, protects those friends and those colleagues.”
In its West Virginia-focused study, the Williams Institute found that stigma and discrimination contribute to adverse health outcomes, including depression, substance abuse and suicides.
“These issues are tough, even today, to deal with when you think you’re all by yourself,” Schnieder said. “The truth is, you’re not.”
Higginbotham experienced his own challenges during the 2018 legislative session, when former Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer County, used anti-gay slurs during a committee meeting and more anti-gay language in subsequent interviews.
Porterfield lost his primary reelection race last year.
In October 2020, a series of Facebook messages came to light showing comments from Del. John Mandt, R-Cabell, using anti-gay slurs and anti-Muslim language.
Mandt said the messages were fabricated, but another member of the group confirmed they were real. Mandt resigned from office in October 2020 and was reelected to the House the following month.
At the time, Higginbotham had come out to a few close colleagues in the Legislature but publicly didn’t talk about his sexuality.
“That was tough,” Higginbotham said. “It was difficult, but I’m willing to work with people who disagree with me, because I know that it’s a difficult issue and a lot of people are just not there yet, in my faith and in my party.”
Dealing with Republicans about LGBTQ+ rights has been easier for Higginbotham than it was working through his feelings regarding his faith and his fears about his family’s reaction to his sexuality.
Higginbotham said he tries to focus on the 95% of issues on which he agrees with the majority of his party, saying he felt like his parents had gained a lot of understanding and grown with him, and he thinks the same can happen among his fellow lawmakers.
“I think that bonding over the things we have in common is a much better strategy than arguing or debating the things that we disagree,” he said. “For me, it was always about the family side of things, but now they all know. I can be open and public, like I’ve wanted to all this time. It’s awesome.”