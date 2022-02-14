The West Virginia Legislature this week waded into a decades long debate about whether it should support the federal Equal Rights Amendment and whether previous measures to support it remain legally sound.
The first outright debate about the measure took place Monday, three days after the state Senate adopted the Senate Concurrent Resolution 44 in a voice vote.
The measure was reported to the House of Delegates Monday morning, when House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, attempted to block the resolution by having the House refuse to receive the report.
Fluharty said the resolution was one that would continue to set West Virginia apart from other states for all the wrong reasons.
“How far back to you want to take this state? How far back do we want to go?” Fluharty asked. “We’re in 2022, and I think a lot of you were hoping for 1922, maybe further back than that.”
Fluharty’s motion failed in a 75-18 largely party-line vote.
Traditionally blocked by Republicans and supported by Democrats, the Equal Rights Amendment is nearly 100 years old, having first been submitted in Congress in 1923.
The amendment would guarantee equal rights for women under the U.S. Constitution.
When Congress adopted the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, state legislatures had until March 1979 to ratify the amendment. In order for the amendment to become ratified in the U.S. Constitution, three-fourths of state legislatures had to ratify it.
The West Virginia Legislature ratified the amendment in 1972.
Congress in 1978 extended the ratification period to 1982, but it didn’t meet the ratification requirement by that deadline.
On Monday, Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, noted that Congress and West Virginia Legislature ratified the amendment before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 handed down a decision in Roe vs. Wade, which protected a woman’s right to access an abortion without excessive government restriction.
She said the Equal Rights Amendment could be “distorted and be used to kill babies.”
“In fact, West Virginia signed on because it wasn’t about the right to an abortion, it was about the equal rights of women,” Graves said. “Roe vs. Wade changed all of that.”
In addition to Graves, House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, read a note from an unnamed Democrat constituent saying the resolution had been misrepresented as repealing the Equal Rights Amendment, when it was meant to “uphold the integrity of the amendment process.”
“I think that speaks for itself,” Summers said.
The resolution says, “That, after March 22, 1979, the West Virginia Legislature, while in agreement women and men should enjoy equal rights in the eyes of the law, should not be counted by Congress.”
With Senate Concurrent Resolution 44, the West Virginia Legislature saying that the Mountain State’s previous validation of the Equal Rights Amendment no longer is valid.
The resolution holds that the West Virginia Legislature’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment expired in March 1979.
Through the resolution, the Republican supermajority Legislature requests that Congress should not count the West Virginia Legislature as having a “live ratification” of the federal Equal Rights Amendment on record.
“Further Resolved, That, after March 22, 1979, the West Virginia Legislature, while in agreement women and men should enjoy equal rights in the eyes of the law, should not be counted by Congress, the Archivist of the United States, lawmakers in any other state, any court of law, or any other person, as still having on record a live ratification of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution of the United States as was offered by House Joint Resolution No. 208 of the 92nd Congress on March 22, 1972,” the resolution reads.
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, said the Legislature’s message in adopting the resolution would be telling women they didn’t matter as much as men and urged lawmakers to stop the resolution.
“I think the House should take a stand and reject this,” Thompson said. “I urge you to reject this message from the Senate and then stand with women on this Valentine’s Day.”
To-date 38 states have ratified the amendment, with Virginia most recently ratifying it in January 2020.
However five states, Tennessee, Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kentucky, have voted to rescind their support for the amendment, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.
The time lapse between the original ratification period and a resurgence of support to ratify the amendment in the last decade has led to legal questions as to whether the state ratifications from the 1970s would still be valid, according to a Brennan Center article from 2020, shortly after Virginia ratified the amendment.
“In sum, Virginia’s vote to ratify the ERA has spurred an important legal and policy debate,” the article reads. “However the disputes over the amendment’s validity are resolved, it is clear is that the conversation around the ERA, an amendment that is already nearly a century in the making, is not likely to end in 2020.”
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said West Virginia’s resolution was one that attempted to subvert equal rights through a technicality.
“This is trying to make a technicality out of something that is basic, that all people, including women, should be treated equally,” Fleischauer said. “I support the gentleman’s motion. This is a snide slap procedural, technical argument. It doesn’t have anything to do with Roe v. Wade. It is about equality.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, referred Senate Concurrent Resolution 44 to the House Rules Committee, of which he is the chairman.