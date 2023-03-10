Gov. Jim Justice declared March 11 Suddenly Sleepy Saturday to advance the knowledge, treatment and awareness of narcolepsy.
Narcolepsy disrupts sleep and its regular cycles of Rapid Eye Movement Sleep (REM) and Non-REM sleep. Symptoms may begin in childhood and not be diagnosed for many years. This results in various symptoms during the daytime, night, sleep and wakefulness. Symptoms are as follows:
Excessive daytime sleepiness and insomnia. Narcolepsy is a disorder of excessive daytime sleepiness where the brain cannot control the sleep-wake cycle, and there is a “flickering” between wake and sleep during the day and at night. This leads to daytime sleepiness and nighttime insomnia. And can cause “brain fog” with difficulty concentrating.
Muscle weakness or cataplexy. Some patients with narcolepsy have muscle weakness that can occur with strong emotions. The muscle weakness can be subtle or extreme, occur in almost any body muscle, emerge with a wide variety of emotions, and is sometimes noticed more by friends/family members around the individual than the patient.
Sleep paralysis. Some patients experience sleep paralysis, where they wake up and briefly feel as if they are paralyzed and cannot move their bodies. This is because they wake immediately while in REM sleep.
Unusual sensations, vivid dreams and nightmares. Patients with narcolepsy often dream early in the night (they can even start dreaming before they are actually asleep), have vivid dreams, increased nightmares, sensations that feel auditory or visual, and even tactile hallucinations while going to or coming from sleep.
According to the Narcolepsy Network, this disorder affects nearly one of every 2,000 people in the U.S. That’s 200,000 Americans and 3 million people world-wide. It is estimated that only 25% of people suffering from narcolepsy have been diagnosed and are seeking treatment.