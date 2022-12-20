Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm predicated to hit later this week.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds beginning tomorrow and continuing through the holiday weekend.
The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, positioning personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.
The National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies, and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division will provide updates from each county.
The Emergency Management Division has increased staffing, and will perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather conditions and will reach out if local emerge4ncy management agencies request assistance.
“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather,” said EMD Director G.E. McCabe in a news release. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency, even on holidays.”
Justice and the Emergency Management Division ask West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow instructions issued by emergency officials.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division posts frequent weather forecast updates on Facebook and Twitter.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.