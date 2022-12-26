Once renovations are complete, the now unoccupied Hinton Hardwoods/New River Grocery Building will become part of Hinton's Freight Depot event center. Eventually, the building will house the town's Railroad History Museum.
Once renovations are complete, the now unoccupied Hinton Hardwoods/New River Grocery Building will become part of Hinton's Freight Depot event center. Eventually, the building will house the town's Railroad History Museum.
A 112-year-old Hinton building that at various times housed a wholesale grocery, a woodworking shop and a roller skating rink is among seven properties across the state to receive 2022 Saving Historic Places grants.
The grants, administered by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, totaled $488,000 statewide. The seven projects approved for the funding were selected from a field of 32 applicants seeking more than $2.8 million for their projects.
To qualify for receiving the awards, properties must be individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or listed as a contributing site in a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. The grants are designed to help cover the cost of emergency repairs or stabilization work on historic buildings in rural communities to save them from demolition due to neglect.
The city of Hinton received a $108,810 award to install a synthetic rubber roofing system, including insulation, gutters and downspouts, on the now-unoccupied Hinton Hardwoods/New River Grocery Building, built circa 1910.
After beginning its commercial life as the New River Grocery, the building housed a roller rink in the 1960s-1980s, and was later the home of Hinton Hardwoods and New River Wood.
Plans call for the building to become a part of Hinton's Freight Depot event center, a space used by nonprofit organizations, and to eventually become the new home of the town's Railroad History Museum. according to the Preservation Alliance.
Also receiving the grants were:
• Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. -- $65,175 to stabilize the exteriors of three school buildings at Arthurdale in Preston County, the first of 100 homestead communities built from the ground up by the federal government during the Great Depression. The New Deal-era school buildings will receive roof repairs, new drainage systems to stabilize them while preparations are made for their adaptive re-use.
• Business Development Council of the Northern Panhandle -- $84,790 to repoint bricks, fill in holes in brickwork and perform other stabilization work on the Cold Metal Building at Wellsburg, built in 1890 and once a component of the now-defunct Brooke Glass factory. A master plan for the Wellsburg area calls for the building's re-use as a commercial space.
• Rich Mountain Battlefield Foundation, Beverly -- $30,000 to make roof repairs and replace fire-damaged timbers in the roof and upper floor of the Logan House, site of the Civil War's second amputation and the 1924-1925 home of Gov. H. G. Kump.
• Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg -- $34,425 for emergency roof, masonry and window repairs to the Pink Library, also known as the 1834 Supreme Court Library. From 1834 to West Virginia's statehood, the Commonwealth of Virginia's Supreme Court of Appeals maintained a law library and held occasional hearings in the two-story Lewisburg building.
• Riff Raff Arts Collective, Princeton -- $102,808 to replace the roof, rehabilitate windows and door, and restore hardwood floors to the Wheby's Grocery Store building in Mercer County. The nonprofit plans to re-use the now-vacant grocery, built in 1925, to house the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture and History.
• Town of Romney -- $60,000 for emergency repairs to the roof of the dairy barn at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. The barn, built in 1930, included a number of innovations that were ahead of their time, including automatic-refill water bowls, tilting mangers, windows designed to maximize natural lighting and overhead conveyor belts. Initial plans call for re-using the building for recreational or entertainment purposes.
