Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation fourth-quarter grants announced

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees has approved the distribution of grant funding totaling $979,882 for approximately 31 programs with the goal of helping residents of area communities.
Community economic development
Capital Area Development Corporation Foundation, 2020 Downtown Charleston Economic and Community Development Program: $25,000 — This program is the culmination of the city’s Imagine Charleston Plan implementation and the Charleston Area Alliance’s new strategic plan. Funding will support planned activities including a focus on downtown housing, activating spaces with proven events, marketing, and beautification.
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc., GoodHOST Phase 3: $42,553 — The GoodHOST program is increasing hospitality credentialing to include facility maintenance certifications. Adding this certification to the existing credentials will further the job placement availability and living-wage earning potential among GoodHOST graduates.
West Virginia Women Work!, Step Up for Women Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program: $47,254 — This tuition-free 12-week training program helps adult students overcome barriers to employment and places participants into living-wage nontraditional careers in the construction industry.
Education
Coda Mountain Academy of Music, Coda’s Organizational Growth and Program Support: $42,650 — Support enables Coda to continue its innovative tutoring program which reinforces foundational concepts of the core curriculum through arts integration in Fayette County.
Step by Step, Inc., AmeriCorps Mentors Alliance: $63,550 — The AmeriCorps Mentors Alliance will continue to provide dropout prevention and mentor-based interventions that address student attendance, behavior and course performance in Kanawha County schools.
The Appalachian Reading Center, Inc., Dyslexia Services Coalition for Marginalized Youth in Foster and Kinship Care: $68,250 — Appalachian Reading Center, Inc. will continue to support tutoring services for dyslexic and reading-deficient youth in highly distressed areas, with an emphasis on Clay County.
West Virginia Home Visitation Program, Parents as Teachers Home Visiting Program: $75,000 — Funding will support a percentage of the cost for five new home visitors to meet referrals from community partners and to impact families in all six counties of the TGKVF footprint. This project will support up to 100 new families annually, with potential to improve education-related outcomes for 300 children.
Health
Charleston Area Medical Center Health Education & Research Institute, Inc., Growing Healthy Kids through Farm 2 Child Care: $35,600 — The KEYS 4 HealthyKids program will offer Farm 2 Child Care opportunities for child care centers, allowing them to continue garden-based learning while adding pop-up farmers markets for the children and families they serve.
Fairness West Virginia Institute, West Virginia Transgender Health Initiative: $27,150 — This program will address the significant health care disparities of transgender people in West Virginia by organizing a series of training session with health care professionals.
Keep Your Faith Corporation, Inc., West Side Grown Extension Project: $28,000 — This project is a collaboration between KYFC, local farmers, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, Piedmont Elementary, Kanawha County Youth Report and WVSU Extension that works to bring fresh, healthy, local foods to elementary school students and their families.
Lewis County Family Resource Network, Inc., Try This West Virginia: $54,000 — This project will work to initiate grassroots engagement that will lead to cultural change from within the community.
Mountaineer Food Bank, Inc., Fresh Initiative Kids Markets: $24,000 — In the second year of funding, this project will support hosting a Fresh Initiative Kids Market with Mountaineer Food Bank produce inventory and will partner with local producers and WVU Extension Agents to provide fresh produce to select elementary schools in Boone, Clay and Fayette counties.
Think Kids, Inc., Addressing the Needs of Children of the Drug Crisis: $25,000 — This project will identify, align and assess how West Virginia is responding to the health care needs of children affected by the drug epidemic through a strategic communications plan that will engage stakeholders and organizations from the state to community level.
Arts & culture
Appalachian Children’s Chorus, Appalachian Festival of Young Voices 2020: $2,000 — Funding will support the collaboration of ACC and West Virginia artists to provide an engaging experience at the Appalachian Festival of Young Voices 2020, a four day event for national children’s choirs held in Charleston.
Central Appalachian Network, Mini-Grants for W.Va. Creative Placemaking: $10,000 — Utilizing the existing framework of Central Appalachian Network’s small grants program, mini-grants will target communities where there is existing traction and capacity around creative placemaking.
Charleston Civic Chorus, 2019-2020 Concert Season: $1,000 — Funding will support the five concerts presented by the Charleston Civic Chorus during fiscal year 2019-2020.
womanSong, 2019-2020 season: $4,000 — Funding will support the 2019-2020 season, including Winter 2019 and Spring 2020 concerts.
Basic needs
Mountain Mission, Inc., Emergency Assistance Program: $20,000 — Funding will support serving 175 families in Kanawha County, with an emphasis on Charleston’s West Side, with financial assistance to meet catastrophic housing, medical and nutritional needs.
Field-of-interest
Housing Innovations Corporation, Meeting the Needs of Older Adults in Our Community: $32,100 — Funding will support seniors with limited financial means meet transportation costs, increased utility expenses and unexpected medical expenses, among other things.
National Federation of the Blind of West Virginia, National Federation of the Blind of West Virginia BELL Academy: $8,000 — Funding will support training for 10 blind and visually impaired students, ages 8 to 15, at the BELL Academy (Braille Enrichment for Literacy and Learning), a summer program that prepares blind and low-vision children to grow into confident and independent adults.
Rebuilding Together Charleston, Safe at Home: $15,000 — The Safe at Home program addresses the health and safety needs of low-income seniors, veterans, the disabled, and families with children through the provision of home repairs provided by volunteers. Funding will support work with seniors in Kanawha County.
West Virginia State University Research & Development Corporation, WVSU Healthy Grandfamilies Program: $23,000 — This program addresses the needs of grandparents raising grandchildren. Funding will support the development of a Kanawha County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition and offer grandfamilies a six-month intervention that includes eight discussion groups based on 10 topics, along with social support.
Dental health
New River Health Association, New River Health Association’s Oral Health Project: $70,000 — This project will provide preventive and restorative dental services to the underserved population of Clay, Fayette and a portion of Kanawha counties.
Emergency aid
Camp Appalachia, Cabin Rehabilitation: $32,600 — The project serves campers from Kanawha, Lincoln, and Putnam counties who are in foster care, children who have a parent incarcerated, and children whose lives are directly affected by the opioid crisis. Funding will support cabin construction and rehabilitation, HVAC installation, and safety upgrades.
Community Care of West Virginia, Addressing Social Determinants of Health: $15,000 — Funding will be utilized to address social determinants of health via utility bill and medication cost assistance. Qualifying patients in Clay, Fayette and Kanawha counties will be eligible for assistance.
Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc., Cornerstone Emergency Assistance Project: $4,000 — This project will provide emergency assistance to families in Boone and Lincoln counties.
Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action, Inc., KISRA Emergency Aid Program: $43,000 — This project will provide direct assistance to low-income and working poor residents who present needs of emergency and crisis situations related to utility assistance, rental payment, food insecurity, or prescription medication needs.
Mountaineer Food Bank, Inc., Food Access in Clay County WV: $40,975 — Funding will support increased access to food for low-income residents in Clay County while developing sustainable solutions that approach health and food access.
PRO-Kids, Inc., PRO-Kids Afterschool Program: $16,200 — PRO-Kids Afterschool Program serves diverse students who attend Piedmont Elementary School on Charleston’s East End.
TEAM for West Virginia Children, Inc., Fostering Positive Outcomes for Children in Foster Care in West Virginia: $45,000 — Funding will support Western Regional CASA’s Fostering Futures by training and supervising volunteers as they advocate for 15 adolescents moving to adulthood to increase the likelihood of a positive future. Additionally, more than 1,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XLs will be purchased for foster youth in Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties.
West Virginia Health Right, Inc., HOPE (Healing Opportunities for Parents Everywhere): $40,000 — The HOPE program is designed to specifically improve sobriety among addicted expectant and new parents, decrease NAS births, and increase maintenance of the family unit. Funding will support staffing and supply costs.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is grateful to our community of generous donors who make these and other grants possible. The programs and work approved for fourth quarter 2019 distributions are supported by the following funds: Anonymous Dental, Anonymous-West Virginia Emergency Aid, Mary Frances Bannerot, Lloyd Jr. and Margaret B. Erhard [E] Trust, General Huntington Bank, General JP Morgan, General United National Bank, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Goldsmith Memorial, Nan Nash Grosscup, Fred Haddad General, John Roy Harris, Vernon B “Bucky” Harris, Bessie E. Henson Memorial, Grace S. Herscher Memorial, Georgia Singleton Herscher Memorial, Robert Crawford Hierynomous , Charles Hopkins, John Hopkins, J. W. Jr and Gabrielle P. Hubbard, Bernard H. and Blanche E. Jacobson, Blanche E. Jacobson, Raleigh and Rita Jimison (#2), George W. Jones Jr. Memorial, Walter and Jillian Judy, Nancy Chilton Nelson Knapp Memorial, Dr. Charles and Margaret White Kniseley Memorial, F. B. Lamb, Della R.P. Lewis General, Loewenstein #1, Loewenstein #3, Lillian M. Mairs, Pelzel Family, John W. Jr. and Ruth E. Powell, George and Josephine Rogers, Ann Bond and Thomas R. Stephens Charitable, L. Newton and Katharine S. Thomas General, and Women Working.