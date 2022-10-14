Green Bank Telescope radar observations of the asteroid Dimorphos after it was deliberately struck by a NASA spacecraft on Sept. 26 were used to confirm the success of the first-ever full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology.
The observations, made in conjunction with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Goldstone telescope in California in the two weeks following the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft's collision with Dimorphos, proved that the impact succeeded in changing the asteroid's orbit. The event marked the first time humanity purposefully changed the motion of a celestial object.
Before DART was directed to its 14,000 mile-per-hour collision with Dimorphos, it took the asteroid 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit its larger parent asteroid, Didymos. After the impact, the orbit time was reduced by 32 minutes, NASA announced Tuesday.
"Given the huge dust cloud kicked up by the impact, DART clearly had a dramatic effect on poor little Dimorphos," Green Bank Observatory Director Jim Jackson said in a news release Thursday.
A 2.34-acre collection area, an unblocked aperture providing a view of 85% of the celestial sphere, and an absence of electromagnetic interference due to its location in the National Radio Quiet Zone make the Green Bank Telescope a prime receiving station for such research, according to Jackson.
"The Green Bank Observatory is very excited to contribute to this radar measurement in support of the DART mission," Jackson said.
The Green Bank and Goldstone telescopes will continue to make frequent observations to assist NASA in updating measurements of the orbital path followed by Dimorphos, in an effort to increase precision.
"This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity."
Dimorphos and Didymos pose no hazard to Earth before or after the DART mission.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.