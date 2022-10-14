Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Green Bank Telescope radar observations of the asteroid Dimorphos after it was deliberately struck by a NASA spacecraft on Sept. 26 were used to confirm the success of the first-ever full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology.

The observations, made in conjunction with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Goldstone telescope in California in the two weeks following the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft's collision with Dimorphos, proved that the impact succeeded in changing the asteroid's orbit. The event marked the first time humanity purposefully changed the motion of a celestial object.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you