Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Green Bank Telescope (copy)

A $5.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation will fund a project to replace the 210-foot-diameter track loop on which the base of the Green Bank Telescope rotates.

 Courtesy NRAO/AUI/NSF

To keep the world's largest fully-steerable telescope fully steerable, the National Science Foundation is investing $5.3 million over the next four years to replace a network of 48 steel wear plates that make up the 210-foot-diameter track loop on which the base of the telescope rotates.

Telescope operators are able to pinpoint planets, stars, asteroids, pulsars and other astronomical objects by moving the 17-million pound radio telescope along the track and adjusting a tilting gear that positions the angle of its 100-meter parabolic antenna.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you