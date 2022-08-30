To keep the world's largest fully-steerable telescope fully steerable, the National Science Foundation is investing $5.3 million over the next four years to replace a network of 48 steel wear plates that make up the 210-foot-diameter track loop on which the base of the telescope rotates.
Telescope operators are able to pinpoint planets, stars, asteroids, pulsars and other astronomical objects by moving the 17-million pound radio telescope along the track and adjusting a tilting gear that positions the angle of its 100-meter parabolic antenna.
Sixteen motorized wheels, grouped in clusters of four, support the weight of the telescope, creating contact pressure of more than 100,000 pounds per square inch on the track, according to the Green Bank Observatory.
"Designing a system to bear this enormous weight has been challenging," according to the observatory's announcement of the grant, resulting in "numerous redesigns and mitigation strategies over the years."
Since the telescope was completed in 2000, its wear plate track has been completely replaced at least once, in 2007, with the new plates 50% thicker than the originals.
The wear plate project and the replacement of a layer of epoxy grout between the wear plates and the concrete foundation supporting them -- also covered by the $5.3 million grant -- are expected to keep the telescope moving smoothly along its track for 20 years. Two new techniques designed to mitigate cracking in the wear plates will be tested during the project.
Other developments on tap for the Green Bank Telescope include the addition of a new ultra-wideband receiver in 2023 to enhance the precision timing of pulsars, followed by the addition of a new high-power radar transmitter to enable high-resolution imaging of asteroids and other planetary objects. A prototype of the radar transmitter used at Green Bank last year captured the highest resolution image of the surface of the Moon ever taken from Earth.
"This new $5.3 million award will help greatly, and we look forward to working with the National Science Foundation to find support for our other infrastructure needs," said Jim Jackson, director of the Green Bank Observatory.
Jackson cautioned that the observatory's current funding level is not enough to cover the cost of the Green Bank Telescope's full revitalization, leaving it up to the observatory to "continue to address significant infrastructure and maintenance needs in order to ensure the telescope's long-term future."
