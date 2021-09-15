The 36th governor of West Virginia filed a grievance against the Greenbrier Board of Education three weeks after the panel voted against hiring him as boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School.
The matter of Gov. Jim Justice's grievance is on the agenda for a special Greenbrier Board of Education meeting scheduled for Friday in Lewisburg.
A day before Justice filed the grievance, a dozen of his friends and employees spent an hour urging the school board to hire Justice based on his coaching record, him paying for meals and hotel rooms for entire teams during tournaments and providing Christmas gifts for the community and medical treatments for former players.
Justice's personal attorney Michael Carey did not respond to a request for comment. He was part of the legal team that defended Justice in a lawsuit over his decision against residing in Charleston after being elected governor. In February, Justice signed a settlement agreeing to reside in the capital city.
Under the grievance process, Justice may either get a hearing in which he can present witnesses and documents as evidence or engage in a conference, referring to an informal meeting to discuss the issues and resolve the grievance, according to the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board website.
Grievance hearings are recorded. Conferences are not.
The process allows employees to file a claim “alleging a violation, a misapplication or a misinterpretation of the statutes, policies, rules or written agreements applicable to an employee,” according to the Grievance Board's website.
If Justice doesn't initially win, he can proceed to mediation, the second level in the process. Cases can be mediated by an administrative law judge or a private mediator or arbitrator. The third and final level of the process is a hearing before an administrative law Judge, who would rule in the case. Those decisions can be appealed to Kanawha Circuit Court.
The Greenbrier Board of Education first considered a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Bryant to hire Justice as the Greenbrier East boys basketball coach Aug. 10. That day, the board voted to delay its consideration of the matter.
While the meeting was taking place, Justice told MetroNews at a separate event that his age and job duties as governor would require assistants to carry much of the coaching load.
“At my age, I’ll have to have great assistant coaches. And to be perfectly honest, they’ll have to do the work. I’ll coach the game,” Justice told MetroNews.
On Aug. 23, the board rejected Bryant's recommendation to hire Justice.
Justice coached the Greenbrier East boys from 2010 to 2017 and has coached the girls since 2010, winning a state title in 2012.
During board meetings Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, Greenbrier East students and parents spoke against hiring Justice, saying they wanted a full-time coach.
Some people raised ethical concerns regarding Greenbrier Board of Education President Jeannie Wyatt, whose husband, Mike, leases business space in The Greenbrier, which Justice owns.
Bryant is the entertainment director at the resort. Bryant told the Gazette-Mail last month that his job there “never interferes with what I do for the schools.”
“The school system always comes first,” Bryant said.