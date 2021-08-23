LEWISBURG — Gov. Jim Justice won't add another head coaching job to his resume after the Greenbrier Board of Education rejected a motion to hire the governor to lead the Greenbrier East boys basketball team.
Board members rejected the recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Bryant to hire Justice in a 3-2 vote during a meeting Monday morning at the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Science Building on the Lewisburg campus of New River Community and Technical College.
The vote brings to an end a contentious two-week period of the board considering whether to give the boys basketball coaching title to Justice.
Bryant will have to make a new recommendation to the board for members to consider during a future meeting.
Justice used the last minutes of his regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday to respond to the board’s vote, saying “everyone unanimously recommended me for the job.” He said the board’s vote “came down with just that ugliness of personal preference or political preference.”
“Frankly, the board of education in Greenbrier County made a decision that will ultimately hurt not me, but the kids,” Justice said. “From the standpoint of where we move forward and how we do things within our state, these are the very reasons that our employees across our state have laws. These are the very reasons.”
At least half a dozen parents and eight boys from the Greenbrier East basketball team attended the meeting. Two people addressed the board during the public comments portion of the meeting before their vote.
John “Goose” Gabbert, an incoming junior at Greenbrier East High School, asked the board to hire a coach who would “put an equal amount of work in coaching us and helping us become better basketball players and people.”
“I’m just here to say that we deserve more of a full-time basketball coach, a coach that comes to all practices, not only games,” Gabbert said. “We want someone that’s going to care for us. We want someone who is going to put in as much hard work and dedication as we do every day.”
Roger Griffith, of Greenbrier County, didn’t comment on who the board should hire, but he wanted the board to express to the new coach, whomever it is, the need for more offseason work, saying in particular that Shady Spring High School’s boys basketball team had a productive offseason.
Bryant will have to bring a new recommendation to the board as to whom he thinks would be the best person to coach the Spartans team, which hasn't had a head coach since former coach Bimbo Coles resigned in July.
Justice himself considered his hiring a done deal during an interview with MetroNews on Aug. 11, saying, “I know I can do the job.”
“At my age, I’ll have to have great assistant coaches. And to be perfectly honest, they’ll have to do the work. I’ll coach the game,” Justice told MetroNews. “Nevertheless I love the kids. That’s all there is to it.”
On Aug. 11 and on Monday, Justice asked West Virginians to tell him where he's missed something as governor while coaching the girls basketball team.
While the interview took place in Charleston, the board members meeting in Lewisburg decided to delay voting on the measure to hire Justice following a 90-minute executive session.
Board member and retired Greenbrier County Schools teacher Rick Parker later said the executive session had been “very contentious.”
Parker had said he planned to vote against giving Justice the title, saying the governor's attention would be too split among the duties of public office, his family's businesses, and his job as the Greenbrier East girls basketball coach.
Parker voted against hiring Justice Monday.
The other two "no" votes were Kay Smith and Hazel Reed, both of whom were on the board and voted against hiring Justice for the same job in 2010.
Board President Jeanie Wyatt and board member Mary Humphreys voted in support of hiring the governor as the basketball coach.
The board voted following a 10-minute executive session Monday morning.
Two parents and a concerned citizen asked the board on Aug. 18 to consider not hiring Justice for the job, citing Justice's split attention, potential ethical issues among board members and school district employees, and the needs of the student athletes, as reasons to consider one of the other five people who applied for the position.
Bryant works as entertainment director of The Greenbrier, which is owned by the Justice family, and Board President Wyatt's husband, Mike Wyatt, is the owner of Greenbrier Photography and leases space in The Greenbrier.
On Aug. 17, Greenbrier East Principal Ben Routson released a statement to local media outlets saying Justice had been the best candidate among the six people who applied for the position.
“Coach Justice excelled in the interview process and was the only applicant with head coaching experience at the high school varsity level,” Routson said in the statement.
In his statement, Routson, like Justice did on Monday, referenced local law when discussing the recommendation to hire Justice.
"By school law, the interview team is legally compelled to not discriminate and always recommend the most qualified applicant for hiring," Routson said.
Justice has been a coach for the Greenbrier East girls basketball team since 2000. He coached the boys team from 2010 until 2017.
Lawmakers have questioned whether Justice, who took office in 2017, is committed to the job West Virginians elected him to do.
Last month, state Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, wrote a letter to Justice suggesting the governor resign because his attention is too divided.
Smith wrote the letter after the Justices’ Bluestone Resources Inc. sued Britain-based Greensill Capital earlier this year over $850 million in loans the governor personally guaranteed. The Justice family also has sued Carter Bank, claiming its executives schemed to cause the family to default on hundreds of millions of dollars in loans.
Justice settled a lawsuit in February that was filed by former delegate Isaac Sponaugle, who accused the governor of violating the state constitution by living in Lewisburg, rather than Charleston. Justice agreed to “reside” in Charleston. State taxpayers paid $110,921.60 in attorneys fees on behalf of Justice in the case.