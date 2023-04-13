GreenPower Motor Co. has secured a $15 million contract for the sale of electric school buses to the West Virginia Department of Education.
The deal to provide the department with emission-free buses, including 37 40-foot, 90-passenger Type-D “BEAST” models and four 24-passenger 25-foot, “Nano BEAST” models (three with wheelchair accommodations), is part of a three-tiered incentive package granted to the Vancouver-headquartered company in return for placing a manufacturing facility in South Charleston.
According to GreenPower Vice President of Business Development Strategy Mark Nestlen, full delivery of the order, to be allocated to counties by the department, will be made by the end of 2024.
Other incentives provided to GreenPower include the state’s purchase of the 80,000-square-foot former manufacturing space of Smith Fastener, at 30 Industrial Way in South Charleston, for $6.7 million. GreenPower is lease-purchasing the building from the state, which may lower the cost by up to $3.5 million if the company reaches a lofty job-creation benchmark of 900.
GreenPower President Brendan Riley said pilot production of the Nano BEAST is underway and all four Nano BEASTs are expected to be delivered in six to nine months.
Nano BEAST production at the South Charleston facility is limited to the state’s order and is, therefore, expected to cease after that order is filled. The plant will then transition to manufacturing only the larger BEAST model.
Production of the BEAST is expected to begin following delivery of the Nanos.
By the end of 2024, the company’s employment level is required to have increased to at least 200 employees from its current 30, the base number required to pilot assembly of the state’s order of Nanos, according to Riley. A team of at least 65 is needed to start production of the BEAST model.
By the Dec. 31, 2024, order deadline, Riley said, the facility should be putting out 10 to 30 units a month, with eight BEASTs being manufactured at a time via station build, where workers and parts come to each bus in waves.
GreenPower maintains a manufacturing facility and a sales office in California, but recently opted to move its corporate-level Human Resources Department to West Virginia to work in conjunction with BridgeValley Community and Technical College, and WorkForce West Virginia, on job training and placement.
The South Charleston facility was first announced in January 2022.
“There was a reason that package from the state was so important to the beginning of this process,” Nestlen said. “That gives you the opportunity to come in and develop your process, to do your pilot lines, to get the manufacturing started, because the customer has already bought the bus.”
Kanawha County Schools purchased its own BEAST model bus, for $377,500, in January. A comparable Type D diesel bus typically costs between $100,00 and $200,000.
Nestlen said he’s presented to 18 other county boards. Following passage of state legislation in 2022, districts that own a GreenPower electric bus will receive an extra 15% in their school foundation allowance.
The company’s pilot program has placed the totally silent (minus the low-speed trolley bell), fumeless vehicles that feature a floor that Riley said sits higher above the crash than a typical school bus, in dozens of counties across the state over the past seven months.
“In places where you’ve got a very constant pedal, high-speed, let’s say you’re doing a lot of freeway runs, you can get 150 miles a vehicle between charges,” Riley said. “Places where we’re running a lot of heat, might have a lot of hills, we might get 100 miles. It really depends on the terrain, driver training, a whole slew of things.”
Nestlen broke that down to getting 1.10 to 1.5 miles per a single percent of charge during testing, which led to modifications to the vehicle’s ride height and chassis.
“Does heat impact [mileage]? Yes,” Nestlen said, noting it is a greater variable than terrain. “It impacts that range 20 to 30%. I’ve seen as low as a 0.6[%], which would be 60 miles [on a charge].”
Regenerative braking, both said, mitigates terrain issues, because it puts energy back into the battery on downhill runs.
“Opportunity charging is important. Here’s where I want to get away from ‘What is the range on 100%?’ That’s not what’s important,” Nestlen said. “What’s important is how many miles can I get you for a school day? What we’re seeing is, I can get you 200 to 225, maybe up to 250 miles, if I properly charge that bus on a Level 2 charger in the middle of the day.”
According to Business Insider, the cost of charging electric buses built by another company, Thomas, during their first year in Fairfax, Virginia, schools was about “half” that of diesel bus fueling costs, based on fluctuating fuel and electricity prices
Riley said GreenPower buses’ rechargeable lithium ion batteries, which cost about $36,000 and are capable of handling 3,000 charge cycles each, would not require replacement during the typically expected 12-year lifespan of a school bus on a 108-day school schedule.
Kanawha Schools Superintendent Tom Williams estimated that a single diesel bus costs the school system about $330,000 in upkeep and maintenance over its typical 12-year lifespan.
“We expect maintenance to be somewhere between half, or at least a third, cheaper, but typically half cheaper,” Riley said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diesel exhaust, a known carcinogen, contains numerous pollutants that adversely affect heart and lung health. Additionally, diesel soot from school buses, especially harmful to those with asthma, also has been associated with reduced lung function and increased incidences of pneumonia in children.
And GreenPower has a bigger vision for its newest facility than just West Virginia schools.
“This is an east coast manufacturing facility that will go to places like New York, who have a 50,000-school-bus market, who are required to be all electric by 2035 and aren’t allowed to buy a bus that’s not electric after 2027,” Nestlen said.
“Within 600 miles of this location, we can address about half of the buses in the entire country,” Riley added. “This location is strategic. There is a huge addressable market within what we consider the area of effect of this factory.”
According to a market study by global research nonprofit World Resources Institute, the facility is one of 13 in the United States aimed at producing electric school buses, including seven on the East Coast, collectively offering 22 models. Type D buses, such as the BEAST, comprise 20% of the market.
As of March 2022, 415 districts and private fleet operators had committed to procuring 12,275 electric school buses in 38 states.
Riley said the South Charleston facility has, so far, been used for limited runs of the company’s transit, shuttle and tourist products, which also will cease once BEAST production is a-go.
The company has rolled out “well over 100 vehicles” valued at about $15 million in the time between taking possession of the facility in August 2022 and April 2023.
