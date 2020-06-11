Grey2K: Anti-greyhound racing fliers factor in Senate primary upset

In 2018, West Virginia state Sen. Robert Karnes suffered a crushing primary defeat. In Tuesday's primary, the Randolph County Republican won by 8 percentage points in the 11th Senatorial District.
What changed in two years?
Carey Theil, executive director of Grey2K USA, said he believes the group affected the outcome.
Grey2K flooded the district with fliers criticizing incumbent Sen. John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas, for supporting greyhound racing subsidies and crediting Karnes for co-sponsoring a 2017 bill that would have defunded greyhound racing in the state.
“We think that was a critical issue in the race,” Theil said of the fliers, sent to 10,000 registered Republicans in the district.
Theil said Grey2K picked the Pitsenbarger-Karnes race as something of a test case for the fall elections, particularly after pre-primary polling of 400 likely West Virginia voters found strong opposition to using $13 million to $15 million a year of casino profits to subsidize greyhound racing purses.
The survey found that 65% of those polled strongly opposed the subsidies, while 16% somewhat opposed them.
Asked if they thought the $13 million to $15 million a year could be better spent on “roads, bridges and schools,” 73% surveyed strongly agreed while 9% somewhat agreed.
A Grey2K flier shows highway construction workers on one side and a caged greyhound on the other with the statement: “It was a simple choice: Fix roads or subsidize cruelty.”
The other flier states, “A simple choice for Senate,” with an “X” next to Pitsenbarger’s picture for voting to subsidize greyhound breeders. The piece cites his vote against the 2020 version of legislation to eliminate greyhound purse fund subsidies. The flier features a checkmark next to Karne’s photograph for sponsoring legislation to end the subsidies and notes, “This money could fund vital services like fixing roads, drug addiction treatment or health care for seniors.”
Karnes said Thursday the fliers might have helped him, but he does not believe they were the deciding factor.
“I’m sure voters receiving it were very happy to know I don’t support subsidizing a dying industry,” he said of the Grey2K fliers.
However, he added, “I received roughly double the number of votes in 2020, as compared to 2018, because of my focus on economic growth and education reform, and by encouraging conservatives to turn out and vote.”
(After his 2018 defeat, Karnes blamed a “large influx of the far left” into the GOP primary election, the result, he said, of opening Republican primaries to independent voters.)
Pitsenbarger did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. During the campaign, he posted a Facebook message stating that the fliers were sent by an “out-of-state organization trying to spread inaccurate information about me.”
“A fund was created years ago by the Legislature, before I became senator, that comes from multiple gaming platforms and is redistributed by the state. The uninformed keep trying to say that this is a subsidy, which is NOT accurate and NOT coming from the general revenue fund,” Pitsenbarger stated on the Facebook post.
“After numerous telephone calls, voice messages and emails from men and women asking me to help them to keep their JOBS, I voted to keep jobs in West Virginia to help hard working men and women thrive and hold onto their livelihoods so they could continue to take care of their families. My record shows that during the regular legislative session, I voted to help get much needed funding for senior centers, foster care and OUR roads,” Pitsenbarger added.
Given the successful outcome Tuesday, Theil said, Grey2K will be targeting House and Senate races in the general election where anti-greyhound racing candidates are pitted against candidates who favor maintaining the purse fund subsidies.
“We’re not partisan," Theil said. "We’ll support Democrats or Republicans who oppose the subsidy.”