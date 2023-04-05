Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HINTON -- A historic industrial center is set to become the home of a park that will improve access to the New River in the Hinton area.

Batteau Beach at Hinton Landing is a project to revitalize a river landing at the site of a former industrial center in the Avis community. Batteau is an Americanized spelling of the French word bateau, a long, flat-bottomed boat historically used for river transport in Eastern and central North America.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

