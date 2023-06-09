Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Corridor H Groundbreaking

Gov. Jim Justice (center) shovels ceremonial dirt during a groundbreaking event in Tucker County for a new section of Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons.

 Courtesy Photo

Gov. Jim Justice, along with officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, gathered Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of work on the section of Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons.

The event was held in Tucker County to celebrate the progress made on a project that will bring significant economic benefits to the region, Justice said. With 113 miles of Corridor H already open to traffic in West Virginia, the completion of Section 3 brings the project one step closer to its final goal, he said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

