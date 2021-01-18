Through Feb. 1, several groups are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves for West Virginians in need.
To see drop-off locations or to donate money instead, go to educationalliance.org/coats4kids.
There are drop-off locations in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Hardy, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Raleigh, Wayne and Wood counties.
Charleston locations include Taylor Books, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, Buck & Bette and Resurrection Church.
This Coats4Kids drive is part of the nonprofit One Warm Coat’s national effort, and is locally sponsored by Education Alliance AmeriCorps, according to a news release.
Education Alliance leader Amelia Courts noted in the release that hundreds of thousands of West Virginians were already in poverty before the pandemic, which has exacerbated the need.
“Through the Coats4Kids drive we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of West Virginia residents by helping our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter,” Courts said in the release.