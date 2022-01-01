Kristin Kingery says she spent more than a decade serving her country before one man decided she didn’t belong within the ranks.
Enlisting in the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2007 at 23, Kingery of Kanawha County followed in the footsteps of her uncle, a former chief in the Guard. Kingery was raised in Alum Creek and is a graduate of now-defunct Duval High School in Lincoln County.
Kingery served nine-and-a-half years full-time in the Guard, which included working with Navy SEALS in 2009 while deployed in Iraq, before she began working as a federal civilian employee at the Guard’s base in Charleston in April 2016.
For nearly 10 years, Kingery said, she made no bones about who she was. She stands 6 feet, 1 inch and keeps her brown hair cut short. She said she’d heard snark remarks about her appearance and sexual orientation. If asked, she said, she disclosed that she is a lesbian but she’d never made a public announcement and never felt the need.
“I keep my personal life private as much as I possibly can,” Kingery said during an interview in her attorney’s office Dec. 8. “It’s not a workplace conversation piece, so to say.”
Kingery, now a technical sergeant, said she cherished her first decade of service working on the military side of the Guard. Any issues she had with members within the ranks were inconsequential.
“I’ve dealt with comments throughout my career, but it really kind of took a turn back around 2016,” she said.
Kingery emphasized the walls that exist between military and federal civilian employment. While some members in leadership exist in both realms, Kingery’s status as a part-time worker in the Guard’s human resources office differ from her work on the military side from 2007 to 2016. Kingery distinguished the men and women of the 130th Airlift Wing with whom she served from the leadership driving the discrimination alleged in the federal lawsuit she filed Nov. 23.
“My peers are some of the best worldwide,” Kingery said of the 130th. “The issues lie with the individuals that are in the key leadership roles.”
While deployed in Qatar in January 2019, Kingery remotely interviewed for a full-time position within the Guard’s human resources office, where she had been working on part-time status. Her application was accepted the same day, and she was told training would begin as soon as she returned from deployment and recovered from an injury, according to the lawsuit.
In April 2019, a ranking female officer privately advised Kingery her vice wing commander, Col. Michael Cadle, had made disparaging remarks about her appearance. Cadle asked the officer to take Kingery under her wing, saying Kingery’s career would “suffer” if she didn’t start appearing more feminine in the workplace. This included growing out her hair and using makeup, according to the suit. Spokesmen for both the Air Force and Army declined to comment for this report.
Nearly a year after Kingery learned of these comments, she was told the Army had pulled the funding for her full-time position. The position was reposted a few months later, but Kingery’s previous hiring was not honored, according to the suit. Knowing she’d be working under Cadle, she applied again. A non-veteran employee with lesser qualifications was selected over Kingery, according to her claim.
Kingery and her lawyer, Charleston attorney Mike Hissam, allege in the suit that a review of the Army’s annual budget proved untrue the assertion her position lost its funding during the middle of the year.
Kingery filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint over the hiring in October 2020. She soon learned she was under investigation for alleged fraternization, the suit reads, which led to her first and only negative performance appraisal in her career, her suit says. Witnesses to Cadle’s remarks and Kingery’s treatment “were contacted and made to feel threatened,” according to the suit.
Her hope was that it never would come to this, Kingery said in Hissam’s office. But after five years working on the civilian side, she no longer was being judged on her merit, work ethic or character. Cadle was promoted to the rank of brigadier general at Joint Force Headquarters in Charleston in October.
“It was all due to the length of my hair,” Kingery said. “I don’t expect everyone to agree with who I am or how I live my life, and that’s fine, but there has to be that professional line.”
If she didn’t take a stand now, those who followed behind her would be subjected to the same treatment, Kingery said.
“I’m doing this because I never want another female or another individual to ever have to worry about if they wear short hair, or they don’t wear makeup,” she said. “To ever have to worry that they may potentially be targeted, just because of those two simple things – that should never be a concern.”
“If I can possibly make any kind of change in that, then I’ve done something,” she said, “then this has been worth the fight.”
Fairness West Virginia, a statewide advocacy group, broke the news of Kingery’s lawsuit Wednesday. Along with releasing a video interview with Kingery, Executive Director Andrew Schneider released a statement echoing her case’s importance.
“No one should have to go through the kind of harassment and discrimination Technical Sergeant Kingery faced over the years,” Schneider said in the statement. “This is someone who has devoted her life to serving her country and her state, and this is how she’s treated? We’re better than this. For all of the lawmakers who say discrimination isn’t a problem any more — here’s proof it is.”
Kingery’s case shows the importance of updating nondiscrimination ordinances, Schneider said. Advocates for years have urged state lawmakers to pass the Fairness Act, which would update the state’s human rights law to include specific protections for the LGBTQ+ community. At the federal level, Schneider said Congress must also pass the Equality Act, which offers similar protections. The U.S. House has passed the Equality Act, but the Senate has not yet taken the bill up for a vote.
Kingery said she understands people can be uncomfortable with her lifestyle — it’s easy to find resistance where there’s also a lack of understanding. She remains troubled by her treatment by local officials, even as national ranking officers continue to champion diversity and inclusion.
Kingery sees herself as no different from her fellow Guardsmen – a person who shows up and works hard each day, powerlifts and cherishes the memories and friends she’s made around the world.
“Being in the military is one of the greatest decisions I have ever made in my life, honest to God. It’s opened doors for me that I would never have been able to access.” Kingery said. “It’s a privilege. I love putting that uniform on.”
Nearing 15 years of service to her country, Kingery said she’s still proud to go to work.
“Adversity comes in life, and adversity goes,” Kingery said. “I won’t be defeated. I’m going to keep showing up.”