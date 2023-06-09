During a visit to West Virginia this week, national drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta met and exchanged ideas with people on the front lines of the drug overdose epidemic.
Gupta, director of President Joe Biden’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, met with leaders in Morgantown Thursday and in Kanawha County Friday. He’ll be in Lewisburg Saturday for a visit to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Gupta said the reason for the trip was to exchange ideas about new and innovative opportunities presenting themselves in West Virginia and to talk about other initiatives that are available to the state.
The former West Virginia state health officer started Friday with a round table discussion with the executive board of the West Virginia Association of Addiction and Prevention Professionals at Thomas Hospital in South Charleston.
Later that morning he went along with the city of Charleston’s quick response team, a part of the city’s Coordination Addiction Response Effort office that responds after drug overdoses, offering treatment options to those affected.
He participated in a round table discussion with West Virginia state and local officials at the State Capitol Friday afternoon.
“We're seeing so many sort of like bright lights that are happening here in various places, and of course, this meeting today was a good conversation about what's there but also what's needed and what could happen more,” Gupta said. “And obviously, the inner connectedness it highlighted for me of multidisciplinary approach and the importance of federal, state, and local officials and stakeholders working together, because none of us can individually solve this problem.”
According to preliminary federal data, approximately 109,000 people died of drug overdoses nationwide in 2022, which is about the same as in 2021.
Drug overdose deaths went up by about 30% during the pandemic, Gupta said. He said Biden’s drug control strategy of increasing naloxone saturation, removing treatment barriers and introducing telehealth stopped another increase of 15%.
“What that means is that by staying flat from '21 to '22, there's about 19,000 American lives that are still with their families, that are at the dinner table and holidays that wouldn't have been if it wasn't for the implementation of the President's drug control strategy,” Gupta said.
Gupta said the country has seen the “large ship” of the drug crisis slowing down. Now officials have to reverse it, he said.
“What I mean by that in policy terms is ... we are at an inflection point,” Gupta said. “What that means is that now is the time to double down on fully executing and implementing the president's strategy drug control strategy. Because if we do that, we will half what was expected to be deaths of 165,000 a year by 2025. We'll half that. And if you don't, more American lives will be lost.
"So that is why the strategy looking at two key drivers, one is untreated addiction and the other is drug trafficking profits and working both end as two sides of the same coin is so critical now than ever before,” he said.
Friday afternoon's event including discussion about the more than $1 billion West Virginia is expected to receive in opioid litigation funds to be divided between a statewide foundation and local governments and used for opioid abatement strategies.
Gupta said he had a great conversation with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about how important it is that the opioid funds supplement and not replace existing resources from federal, state and local governments. It’s important to remember it’s one-time money, he said.
“It's really important that we use it with the level of smartness that we didn't have for tobacco settlement funds, and we use it in a way that prioritizes saving lives and getting help for people to get into treatment ultimately into recovery,” Gupta said. “So if that's the North Star, I think we'll be fine, but it's important to have that as the North Star.”
Gupta encouraged the state to apply for a 1115 Medicaid waiver that would cover re-entry services for inmates 90 days before release.
In 2018, when West Virginia did a “social autopsy” of drug overdose deaths, officials found that of the people released from incarceration, 56% died of a drug overdose within 30 days, he said.
Those who don’t die have a high risk of re-incarceration, he said. When inmates are connected to treatment, they can become productive citizens, he said. On the other hand, they’re 40 times more likely to die after release without treatment, he said.
“At a time when West Virginia is touting about the availability of jobs and not having enough bodies to fill those jobs, it makes every sense to make sure that people that are being released from prisons and jails have the ability to be gainfully employed and contribute to the economy of the state and the nation,” Gupta said. “So, I think this is an opportunity. This never has happened in prior administrations. And I think West Virginia should take advantage of this as quickly as possible."
