Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hanshaw (copy)

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, presides in the House of Delegates at the state Capitol. Hanshaw is calling delegates back to the Statehouse for administrative purposes to consider the next steps in a bill to limit abortion in West Virginia.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates is reconvening next week for purely administrative purposes, Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Tuesday.

Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he expects the House to be in session for “a grand total of 10 or 15 minutes” on Monday to consider its next steps on a bill to limit abortion access in West Virginia.

Lacie Pierson can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you