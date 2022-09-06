The West Virginia House of Delegates is reconvening next week for purely administrative purposes, Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Tuesday.
Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he expects the House to be in session for “a grand total of 10 or 15 minutes” on Monday to consider its next steps on a bill to limit abortion access in West Virginia.
The House will consider whether it wants to establish a conference committee of delegates to meet with a similar committee from the Senate to negotiate the means by which abortion access would be restricted in the state.
Legislators already are scheduled to be in Charleston for interim committee meetings, and Hanshaw said it seems the appropriate time to administratively advance House Bill 302, the abortion restriction bill.
“All we’re doing is taking advantage of the fact that we’re already in town, nothing more,” Hanshaw said in an interview on MetroNews’ “Talkline” Tuesday morning.
Hanshaw announced Friday that the House would reconvene this month.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, responded with his own news release less than two hours later saying lawmakers weren’t ready to advance any bills to restrict abortion. Blair said while members in both chambers had reached consensus on some points, they weren’t ready to come back into session and finish the bill.
Hanshaw doesn’t expect the work to be finished on the abortion restriction bill next week, but he hopes legislators could finish their work before the general election in November.
“There’s a fairly wide consensus on the need to get the law clear,” Hanshaw said. “Perhaps the single most important thing we can give to this law is clarity.”
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is planning a “Picket the Picnic” event at 5:30 p.m. on Monday while lawmakers are in town. The center is West Virginia’s only abortion provider.
“We will make our voices heard while elected officials gather for a legislative cookout at the Governor’s Mansion,” center staff said in an Instagram post Tuesday.
The Legislature technically is still in its third special legislative session of the year.
The House and Senate recessed in July until Hanshaw and Blair called legislators back to continue their work.
Gov. Jim Justice convened the Legislature for a session in July to consider the abortion restrictions and a 10% personal income tax rate cut. The session stalled out on July 29, after members of both chambers couldn’t come to an agreement on abortion.
Since the chambers were unable to come to an agreement, a conference committee is needed to hammer out the differences.
Among the provisions legislators disagreed on was whether to subject doctors who perform abortions to a felony crime that carried a prison sentence of three to 10 years.
The chambers also disagreed about under what circumstances abortions could be performed. They were considering females who became pregnant as a result of rape, and factors including a person’s age and intellectual disabilities, in determining whether they could access abortion services.
While the House adopted Justice’s income tax plan during the session, the Senate declined to consider it. That chamber instead favored its own business and property tax repeals, which would lead to income tax rate cuts if the state meets certain financial thresholds.
Hanshaw said Tuesday that, while the abortion bill was the one that would get the brief administrative action, legislative leaders still are talking taxes, even if they don’t have plans for immediate action.
“I know senators have worked very hard on putting together a plan that they think wraps everything together in one comprehensive approach,” Hanshaw said. “We’re looking hard at that plan, too. There’s a lot of work going on for many things this recess.”