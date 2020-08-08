The West Virginia Humanities Council’s traveling exhibit, “The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud,” will open Tuesday at Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park and remain open to the public until Oct. 4.
General museum admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children ages 3-12. There is no additional charge to see the exhibit.
Using text, photographs, maps, illustrations and quotes, the exhibit of four free-standing three-sided kiosks examines the history of the Tug Valley region, origins and events of the feud, as well as its historical and cultural significance including related scholarly books, plays, television shows and products.
For information about the exhibit while it is at Blennerhassett, call 304-420-4800.
Groups interested in bringing the exhibit to their communities should contact Humanities Council program officer Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org. It is available at no charge.