Hazy skies that have prevailed across much of West Virginia Monday and Tuesday are the product of a record outbreak of wildfires across Eastern Canada.
Smoke and haze “are still coming down from the fires that have been burning in Quebec in the last few days,” Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, said Tuesday.
Most of the smoke and particulates arriving in the Charleston forecast area have been suspended high enough not to cause the air quality problems that triggered alerts on Tuesday in portions of Ohio and Pennsylvania and states to the northeast, according to Kredensor.
“There have been some places in our area where visibility has been reduced to under 10 miles, but low-level smoke has not been too bad here, for the most part,” Kredensor said.
Wildfires have burned more than 550,000 acres of forest across Quebec so far this month, with 160 of the blazes remaining active on Tuesday. In the Maritime province of Nova Scotia, more than 62,000 acres had been burned by wildfires, and at least five of the fires remained active, according to news accounts.
Wildfires prompted the evacuation of more than 16,000 people from their homes in Novia Scotia and more than 14,000 in Quebec. No deaths have been reported. Firefighters from the U.S, South Africa, France, Australia and New Zealand are supporting their Canadian counterparts in fighting the wildfires.
In the U.S., smoke from the Eastern Canadian fires caused hazy air conditions to prevail across the Eastern U.S. as far south as North Carolina, and as far west as Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
