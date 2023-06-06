Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hazy skies that have prevailed across much of West Virginia Monday and Tuesday are the product of a record outbreak of wildfires across Eastern Canada.

Smoke and haze “are still coming down from the fires that have been burning in Quebec in the last few days,” Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, said Tuesday.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

