HD Media, the parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and numerous weekly publications, has purchased the Southwest Times, the company announced.

Located in Pulaski, Virginia, the Southwest Times is a community-oriented weekly publication that has served as the newspaper of record in Pulaski County, Virginia, for more than a century.

