HD Media, the parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and numerous weekly publications, has purchased the Southwest Times, the company announced.
Located in Pulaski, Virginia, the Southwest Times is a community-oriented weekly publication that has served as the newspaper of record in Pulaski County, Virginia, for more than a century.
“We’re excited to add this outstanding weekly newspaper to our family of newspapers,” Doug Skaff Jr., president of HD Media, said in a release. “The Southwest Times has a proud history that we are excited to continue. This is in keeping with our focus of preserving local journalism in communities like Pulaski, as well as the other places we serve.”
The Southwest Times began publication in 1906 and emerged as a leading voice in the community. It has a base of dedicated readers and subscribers who look to the paper for local news and sports coverage from across the region.
“They have a great group of reporters and employees who have done a fabulous job covering and serving as a leader in local news in Pulaski,” said Doug Reynolds, managing partner at HD Media. “We are thrilled to add this paper to our HD Media family as we continue to expand on our mission of saving local journalism throughout West Virginia and Virginia, while keeping the readers in these communities informed and entertained.”
With the addition of the Southwest Times, HD Media now publishes 13 newspapers across two states. In addition to the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch, daily products that serve West Virginia’s two largest cities, HD Media publishes the Coal Valley News, Lincoln Journal, Lincoln News-Sentinel, Logan Banner, Putnam Herald, Wayne County News, Webster Echo and Williamson Daily News in the Mountain State.
The Southwest Times is the company’s third weekly newspaper in Virginia, joining the Lebanon News and the Virginia Mountaineer.
