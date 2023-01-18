HD Media has added a sports editor, sportswriter and two reporters to its stable of award-winning journalists and elevated a fifth to a daily beat.
Zack Klemme, former sports editor of The Daily Independent in Ashland, Kentucky, is now HD Media sports editor overseeing all sports coverage at the company’s two daily newspapers as well as its weeklies.
A Louisiana native and Asbury University graduate, Klemme has worked in journalism since 2009. He was sports editor of The Ledger Independent in Maysville, Kentucky, before joining Ashland’s staff in 2013. He became the Independent’s sports editor in 2019.
“Zack is a smart, experienced sports journalist who will help us continually elevate our coverage,” said Lee Wolverton, vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. "We're excited to have him here."
Jared MacDonald joined the company late last year to cover West Virginia University sports. He moved to Morgantown from the Bowling Green (Ky.) Daily News, where he’d worked since 2019, covering Western Kentucky University athletics. MacDonald is a Lasell College graduate.
Recently joining the Charleston Gazette-Mail is Josh Ewers, who will work as a general assignment reporter. Ewers is a graduate of West Virginia University, where he worked for The Daily Athenaeum before going on to jobs with The Bryan (Ohio) Times and Main Street Nashville.
“These are all great additions,” Wolverton said. “We look forward to big things from Jared and Josh as well as the rest of our staff.”
Also, Roger Adkins was elevated last month to statehouse reporter at the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Previously the editor of the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News-Sentinel, Adkins is a WVU alum who has worked in newspapers since 2000, including nine years as a reporter at The News and Sentinel in Parkersburg and three as a bureau chief and city editor at the Inter-Mountain in Elkins.
He was replaced in Lincoln by former HD Media freelance photographer Amy Adkins, no relation.
"Roger has done outstanding work since he came to Charleston from our products in Lincoln County, and that is exactly what he'd been doing there," Wolverton said. "And Amy has stepped right into the job in Hamlin."