Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Longtime Charleston journalist Jeff Rider has been named executive editor of HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.

As the media company's top editor, Rider is responsible for the news operations at HD Media's two daily newspapers, as well as a host of weekly publications across Southern West Virginia and beyond. He also serves on HD Media's Operating Committee, which oversees all operations at HD Media properties.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you