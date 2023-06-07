DELBARTON — A West Virginia State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday night was remembered Wednesday for his kindness and sense of humor.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from all over West Virginia and as far away as Texas and Florida filled the gymnasium of Mingo Central High School in Delbarton Wednesday afternoon to pay their final respects to Sgt. Cory Maynard.
People lined the sides of the road along a procession route in Mingo County after the service. A three-hour public viewing preceded the funeral service.
Maynard, 37, of Charleston, a trooper with the State Police’s Williamson detachment, was killed Friday after being dispatched to the Beech Creek area, near Matewan, for a report of shots fired. Investigators say Timothy Kennedy had shot and wounded Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan, with a rifle. Kennedy then shot Maynard, according to the State Police.
Kennedy is charged with murder in Maynard’s death. An attorney for Kennedy reportedly entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during an appearance Tuesday in Mingo County Circuit Court.
During Wednesday’s service, Maj. Jim Mitchell, chief of staff for the State Police, remembered Maynard as not only an excellent trooper but a wonderful person.
“It was never a time when I saw Cory that he did not look his best,” Mitchell said. “His hair was tremendous, and he was extremely kind.”
Mitchell recalled Maynard’s mother, Leslie, saying her son was fun-spirited and made everyone laugh.
“She said he would rarely take a serious tone without making some sort of goofy face,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell shared memories and stories of Maynard that he’d gathered from other troopers. One person recalled that Maynard had an “infectious aura” that couldn’t be ignored. Another person recalled a time, while attending the West Virginia State Police Academy, when he was severely depressed and Maynard stayed up with him, making him laugh until he felt better.
Maynard served with the State Police for 15 years, according to his obituary.
He was previously assigned to the Martinsburg and Logan detachments of the State Police, Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers said. He worked in the crimes against children unit, he said.
“A hard unit to work on, a tough unit to work on,” Chambers said. “He volunteered to go there. Cory being Cory.”
In 2010, two years after he graduated from the State Police Academy, Maynard was the recipient of the Trooper of the Year Award from the West Virginia Troopers Association, he said.
Maynard also received the State Police Lifesaving Award in 2015, for disarming a man who was stabbing himself after a crash during a vehicle pursuit, he said.
Maynard was transferred to the Williamson detachment in November and became the unit’s commander, Chambers said.
Among the law enforcement representatives who traveled to Maynard’s funeral were between 25 and 30 deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said Chief Deputy Joe Crawford.
Maynard lived in Charleston and, at one time, was a neighbor to one of the lieutenants in the Sheriff’s Office, but Crawford said he did not know Maynard.
“It’s a tragic day, obviously,” Crawford said. “It doesn’t matter the uniform or the agency, when law enforcement loses one, you somehow kind of pull everybody together, and everyone comes together and does the right thing and pays the respect that he deserves.
“Any fallen officer deserves the respect to be able to have a showing of love and support,” Crawford said. “The main thing is to make sure we’re there for the family, to see if they would need anything.”
