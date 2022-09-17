Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tylerchilders

Lexington, Kentucky’s Tyler Childers is a star on the rise. A popular perfomer locally, the singer has seen national exposure through Rolling Stone magazine and NPR. Childers headlines Saturday’s Huntington Music and Arts Festival at Ritter Park.

 DAVID McCLISTER | Courtesy photo/

More than a dozen music artists are scheduled to perform next weekend in the return of Healing Appalachia, a two-day concert event raising funds and awareness for fighting the opioid epidemic.

Tyler Childers headlines the Saturday lineup at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds, where he’s slated to perform at 9:30 p.m. The weekend’s events begin Friday afternoon with TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, an Oregon-based rock and western country band.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you