More than a dozen music artists are scheduled to perform next weekend in the return of Healing Appalachia, a two-day concert event raising funds and awareness for fighting the opioid epidemic.
Tyler Childers headlines the Saturday lineup at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds, where he’s slated to perform at 9:30 p.m. The weekend’s events begin Friday afternoon with TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, an Oregon-based rock and western country band.
Organizers said they’re projecting 8,000 concertgoers from nearly 35 states will travel to Greenbrier County. The event has been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Organizers said they’re expecting Healing Appalachia to bounce back in a big way this weekend.
Alongside the music shows, Healing Appalachia will host about three dozen service providers from seven states. The groups will be presenting a wide range of services throughout the weekend including information on meetings, music therapy, naloxone training, art therapy and other wellness activities.
Healing Appalachia was first held at the fairgrounds in 2018, similarly showcasing Childers as the headliner. Childers released his breakthrough album “Purgatory” about a year before the event. Childers released a second popular album “Country Squire” about two months before the 2019 event. Both albums generated plenty of excitement around his name.
"[Childers] gives us notoriety, and it brings more attention to the problems at hand,” said Charlie Hatcher, Healing Appalachia’s leading organizer. Childers, an Eastern Kentucky native and prominent Appalachian cultural figure, has lent his time and money to bring people to West Virginia for the event and has been a longtime supporter of their efforts, Hatcher said.
Lucero, Galactic and Lost Dog Street Band are among the groups filling the concert bill. Rising country music star Margo Price and Tommy Prine, who is the son of John Prine, are among the individuals performers. A full lineup is available on the event's website.
Childers and the musicians who come each year all share similar concerns and motivations in the fight against substance abuse disorder, Hatcher said.
“All of our artists donate their time to come and support this thing,” he said. “We all have the common belief of trying to help our neighbor.”
The event is modeled after Farm Aid, the annual concert series held since 1985 that has directed proceeds to America’s financially struggling farmers. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp organized the original event in Champaign, Illinois. Farm Aid will take place Saturday in North Carolina.
Price will perform at 8:15 p.m. Friday in Fairlea, then travel south to Raleigh for Farm Aid to take the stage Saturday night in a lineup including Nelson, Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, among others notable artists.
Healing Appalachia board President Dave Lavender said organizers are paying artists’ band members and their collective travel expenses, but nothing more. Artists are volunteering their time to come to Southern West Virginia and perform.
“We as musicians and people of the music community are acutely aware of how vulnerable people are [to addiction],” Lavender said.
The opioid epidemic has devastated Appalachia and West Virginia more than any region and state in the country. But the disease has spread to every corner of the United States over time, and addiction has long been rampant among musicians. Tom Petty, Michael Jackson and Prince are among high-profile artist who've died recently of overdoses.
Hatcher and fellow organizer Ian Thornton created Hope in the Hills, a nonprofit that directs the proceeds from Healing Appalachia to substance abuse prevention and recovery programs.
Hatcher said he and Thornton became motivated to form the nonprofit after Aug. 15, 2016, when at least 27 people overdosed on heroin in just four hours in Huntington.
The opioid epidemic continued to rage that year, with more than 63,600 Americans dying of overdoses. Hatcher said his personal dedication also comes from the overdose death of his friend’s son, who had been in recovery.
Opioid deaths and the epidemic’s continuing presence in Appalachia is the reason behind the event's focus on recovery and education. Lavender said Healing Appalachia will showcase both the talent and the resilience the region has to offer.
“The idea was to — not unlike Farm Aid — get together a bunch of kindred spirits and people who are doing the work,” he said.
Lavender said there will be naloxone training from the stage, and 1,200 naloxone doses will be distributed at the event. He said each dose will come in a kit containing video instructions from Jan Rader, the former Huntington fire chief featured in the Netflix documentary “Heroin(e).”
“We want to normalize naloxone and normalize second chances. We think that a music festival is a great place to do that,” Lavender said.
Casey Campbell, percussionist for Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, said his group is grateful to play Healing Appalachia.
“The cause itself is really the driving force here, and for the lineup to be so charged with talent with people that feel similarly and want to help further that message of addiction recovery and awareness,” Campbell said, “it's really the special part.”
Campbell’s Cincinnati-based band will perform at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Even though he’s traveled the South and Midwest in previous years to perform, Campbell said, performing in culturally-rich Appalachia “means the world to us.”
“Fans are wonderful, and you make connections [across the country], but the amount of loyalty [shown in] the Appalachian region — in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia particularly — it’s been kind of unparalleled for us,” he said.
The genuine nature of Appalachian folk is what he appreciates most, Campbell said.
“There’s no bulls— there. If they love you, they love you, and they’ll follow you to the ends of the Earth,” he said. “That kind of feeling is something that is truly special.”
The musician was born and raised in Alabama and spent much of his early years in the northeast corner of the state — a southern Appalachian region with the economic conditions and drug problems similarly found throughout the rest of the region. He said it’s personal to almost everyone where he’s lived.
Hope in the Hills directs most of the event’s funding to small, locally-based nonprofits doing boots-on-the-ground work, Lavender said. No one gets involved in the organization expecting anything but to help others.
“We say the only strings involved with us giving you money is on our guitars,” he said. “We vet them, hand them the money and let them do great work with it.”
Small nonprofit recovery and prevention service providers have long been the backbone in community resilience against the disease, Lavender said. One of Hope in the Hills’ partners is Camp Mariposa in Kentucky, which hosts weekend camps for youths affected by substance abuse disorder in their family.
“It’s typical Appalachia,” he said. “People will take a nickel and spin it into gold.”
The overarching theme of Healing Appalachia is empathy and acceptance, said Hatcher. Music brings people together, and it’s key for people to similarly unite behind recovery.
Hatcher said he’ll always stand behind someone suffering from the disease. As many tries as it takes to live in recovery, he wants to be there.
“Fifteen, 20, 100 times — I don’t care, I’ll still help them,” he said.
The way Appalachians pick each other up following flooding or other natural disasters, Hatcher said, doesn’t always transition to helping folks in addiction. He said he hopes as more is known about the disease, empathy can be found more often.
Friday and Saturday in Fairlea will be a treat for American music lovers, but, Hatcher said, he wants people to return home Sunday with an inspiration to help others who are suffering.
“We want to make it clear — we will help you. I will help you, and everybody on our board will help you. We will lift you up. I will look in on you,” he said. “And if you fall, I’ll pick you up again.”