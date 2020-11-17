HUNTINGTON — Smaller gatherings, masks and other sacrifices are encouraged by health experts this Thanksgiving as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.
West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky health officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have released guides for how to have a safe Thanksgiving during the pandemic.
The biggest ask will be to have smaller gatherings, preferably with no one who lives outside the home.
“If there were a year for people to not travel to go be with others in the way maybe that we are used to, maybe with the socializing and the bigger events and all that, this would definitely be the year to consider an alternative way to get together and to be really careful,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus czar, during a recent press briefing. “Because I do believe at this point in time, COVID-19 is starting to spike around the country. And, it’s certainly picked up in West Virginia.”
Marsh said those who are at a higher risk of complications of contracting COVID-19, such as the elderly or the immunocompromised, should not attend gatherings. He also said if you are entering someone else’s house, even a close family member or friend, to wear a mask.
“And as we approach Thanksgiving, please remember that when someone you don’t live with enters your ‘bubble,’ it puts everyone you live with at risk,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said last week during an address to Ohioans. “Even our family and our closest friends can bring COVID into our homes. They don’t do it intentionally, but it happens when they don’t know they have the virus. We just need to avoid any unnecessary and additional risks right now. If you are going to be with people who don’t live in your home, and if you feel there is something you just have to do, please just make sure everyone is wearing a mask.”
Health experts across the nation, as well as in West Virginia and Ohio, say most spread of the virus right now is happening in people’s homes.
“What I’m hearing from my public health colleagues and physicians around the state, a lot of the spread of this is happening in people’s homes, in basements, at people’s parties and in their backyards, at large weddings and, unfortunately, funerals,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, Nov. 9 during a COVID-19 briefing with DeWine.
Still, 2 in 5 Americans say they will be attending a gathering with 10 or more people this Thanksgiving, according to a national survey conducted by OSU Wexner Medical Center. A third of Americans say they will not require a mask be worn.
Provincial and federal officials in Canada have pointed to their Thanksgiving holiday, celebrated in October, as one cause for a recent spike in COVID-19 across the country.
“We’re going to look back at what happened during this holiday season and ask ourselves, ‘Were we part of the solution or were we part of the problem?’” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, in a release. “When you’re gathered together around the table, engaged in conversation, sitting less than 6 feet apart with your masks down, even in a small group, that’s when the spread of this virus can really happen.”
Gonsenhauser says the safest solution is the one that people don’t want to hear: Find ways to communicate virtually and cancel in-person plans. However, if you do decide to have guests, it’s important to have a plan in place and to communicate that plan to everyone attending. Consider separating seating arrangements by household and, if you plan to travel or welcome out-of-town guests, stay informed about the COVID-19 rates and restrictions in both locations.
“If you have somebody in your household who’s high risk and you’re in a low incidence area, you’re going to want to think twice about having a celebration where people are coming from an area where there’s a lot of virus in the community,” Gonsenhauser said.
Incidence rates of the virus are currently high across the Tri-State. Each state has a color-coded system to help monitor rates within counties which can help families determine risk factors.
Other than monitoring incidence rates, the CDC says to weigh several factors that could increase risk of transmission during a Thanksgiving event.
Travel is among the top risk factors, as well as personal behavior before and after the event.
The CDC suggests hosting events outside, if possible, or keeping windows and doors open for ventilation. Use gloves and serve food rather than passing around the table.
Guests could also get tested for COVID-19 prior to attending an event, but a negative test is still just a point in time, not a guarantee. People who get tested should self-quarantine for 14 days, even without symptoms.