As summer approaches, health officials warn people to protect themselves from ticks that carry Lyme and other diseases.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria found in infected blacklegged ticks or deer ticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tick exposures generally increase in the summer months.
In 2017, West Virginia became a high Lyme disease incidence state, according to state health officials.
The state now has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease in the country, with 100.14 new cases per 100,000 residents in 2021, health officials said in an advisory in early May.
Preliminary data for 2022, indicates a rate of 138.0 new cases of Lyme last year in West Virginia, according to the state's Bureau for Public Health.
Dan Barker, regional epidemiologist for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said part of the reason for West Virginia’s high rate of Lyme disease is the amount of wooded area it has, Barker said.
“We tend to follow Maine’s trends,” Barker said. “Maine’s number one, and we have a lot of similarities with Maine, too, in that Maine’s heavily wooded as well. We have a lot of people in this state that are really outdoorsy. They like to go hunting and fishing, which is great, you just have to protect yourself.”
For about the last week ending Friday alone, Kanawha County had three new Lyme disease cases, Barker said.
Left untreated, Lyme disease can cause a wide range of symptoms, depending on the stage of infection, including fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis, according to the CDC.
While Lyme disease can be scary, Barker said the disease is easily treated and is preventable, especially if a tick is found early.
“If you can get the tick off within 24 hours, your chances of getting tickborne illness are slim to none,” Barker said. “That is because generally ticks crawl around on a person for 24 hours before they find a secure place to attach and begin feeding.”
To avoid them to begin with, Stan Mills, the health department’s environmental health director, said people should avoid the area between the woods and the grass, which is where ticks hang around looking for their next meal.
“The other thing we suggest is that if you're going to be out, especially if you know there may be ticks, that you tuck your pants legs in, your shirt tail and all those things so that you'll see a tick if it gets on you,” Mills said.
People can also use insect repellent to keep ticks off, he said.
Any time people are outside in the woods, they should check for ticks upon coming back inside, Mills said. Deer ticks and other types of ticks will be small this time of year – almost as small as the period at the end of a sentence, he said.
“But, you'll have some itching or agitation or so you should be able to remove it,” he said. "I mean, obviously, if it’s a little scab, you can fool with it and it’s not going to move. But if you pick at it and that thing moves and starts waving its legs at you, then you know you have a tick.”
To remove a tick that’s attached, the CDC recommends using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pulling up without twisting or jerking the tick. Clean the area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap after removing the tick. The CDC does not recommend using “folklore” remedies like painting the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly, or using heat to make the tick detach. The goal is to remove it as quickly as possible, not to wait for it to detach, the CDC said.
People with Lyme disease may or may not develop a bullseye shaped rash, but many people with the disease will develop flu-like symptoms including fatigue, joint aches, body aches between three and 30 days after the tick bite, said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
“You may have picked up a tick a month ago and are not become symptomatic until a month,” Eshenaur said.
People who suspect they have been bitten by a deer tick can go to their physicians to be prescribed the antibiotic doxycycline as a precaution, Eshenaur said.
