One in 5 West Virginians who test for COVID-19 reveal a positive result, state officials announced Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice warned residents of rising positive cases, saying he had “never seen this before” while revealing a daily positivity rate of 20.74%, during an appearance Tuesday. More than 700 West Virginians are hospitalized, including 11 children.
West Virginia’s record-breaking trends mirror new virus data nationally, with the United States reporting a record 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said to expect changes in contact tracing methods over rising cases and the speed at which West Virginians are testing positive.
“We have such a large case volume over the last couple of days that our case investigation and contact tracing team may be sending you a text message if you have a cellphone. You might not get a phone call anymore,” Amjad said.
State health officials recommend getting tested, notifying close contacts, monitoring symptoms and self-isolating for five days if you receive this notification.
Dr. Clay Marsh of West Virginia University, the state's COVID-19 czar, said the omicron variant is driving increasing infection rates and hospitalizations in other states. Studies have shown the omicron variant to be less deadly, but more contagious, than the delta variant. Marsh said more Americans are being hospitalized “likely due to the mass number of people that are infected.”
Marsh said around 15% of new cases in West Virginia are tied to the omicron variant. He said to expect already increasing numbers to continue to climb.
“We know that COVID-19 and the omicron variant has not finished spreading to more rural parts of our country and has not yet peaked in many other states,” he said.
Marsh said to expect news on Wednesday from the federal government regarding booster shots for children.
Justice reiterated the importance for West Virginians to be fully vaccinated, which now includes the booster shot for most adults. He said it’s vital for people who received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer more than six months ago, and people who received the Johnson & Johnson shot more than three months ago, to get the booster immediately.
“I keep going back to the booster shot — the booster shot is so important, it’s unbelievable,” Justice said. "[People are] asleep at the wheel because they believe they’ve been vaccinated and they don’t need the booster shot.”
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of the state interagency taskforce, said unvaccinated residents who become infected continue to strain the state's health care system and its already overworked workers.
“Unvaccinated West Virginians are delaying critical care for other fellow West Virginians,” Hoyer said. “That’s the bottom line; we can’t accept mediocrity, and we can’t grow numb to this.”