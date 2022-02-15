Following more than an hour of debate, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would ban most abortions in the state at 15 weeks of gestation.
With one member not voting, delegates voted 81-18 in favor of the legislation. Only one member of the Republican supermajority — Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, a licensed and practicing OBGYN — voted against the legislation.
Four Democrats — Delegates Ed Evans, D-McDowell; Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; Nathan Brown, D-Mingo and Ric Griffith, D-Wayne — joined Republicans in supporting the bill, which now advances to the Senate.
House Bill 4004 would allow people to terminate a pregnancy after 15 weeks of gestation only in cases of “medical emergency” and “severe fetal abnormalities.” Physicians who provide abortion services outside of this time frame could lose their medical licenses and potentially face other charges.
The proposed law is nearly identical to a Mississippi law that is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision is expected to come this summer. Like Mississippi’s law, the bill goes beyond precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade and in 1992 by Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Existing state law prohibits abortions at 20 weeks. The only abortion care provider in the state, the West Virginia Women’s Health Center, offers abortions until the 16-week mark. Fetal viability — which is when a fetus can survive outside of a womb — is widely considered by the medical community to be around 24 weeks of gestation.
According to language in the proposed law, a “medical emergency” specifically does not include any exceptions for psychological or emotional conditions, not limited to self-harm or suicide.
The bill previously passed the House Committee on Health and Human Resources, as well as the House Judiciary Committee. A public hearing for the bill was held in January. Out of a total 17 speakers, only four — all men — spoke in favor of the abortion ban.
Discussion on the floor Tuesday mirrored those of the previous meetings. Delegates debated what constitutes “the beginning of life,” how involved the government should be in health decisions and what role religion should play — if any — in government.
Also like those meetings, lawmakers — for a third time — voted down an amendment from Delegates Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, and Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, to add an exemption for cases of rape and incest. If that amendment were accepted, women who become pregnant in those circumstances would have up to the 20-week mark to terminate the pregnancy.
Zukoff, who described herself as pro-life, said she believes the proposed bill, without the amendment, goes too far.
“I believe that life begins at conception. I believe that,” Zukoff said. “I offer this amendment to protect the girls and women of West Virginia who are impacted negatively by nonconsensual rape and incest that is committed with force and violence.”
Child victims especially, Zukoff said, should not be further traumatized by the government “forcing” them to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.
“That’s the effect of not going along with this amendment,” Fleischauer said. “We are forcing victims to bear children against their will. Forcing children to bear children against their will, and some of them don’t even have any idea what’s happened to them. I think it’s disgusting.”
Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, a vocal anti-abortion advocate, noted that nothing in the proposed amendment “prevents” sexual violence against women or children.
“I’m really thankful this is a conversation being brought up in the House today, because sexual violence is not something we talk about enough in this body or in this country,” Kessinger said. “I am going to urge rejection [of the amendment], and the reason is because I believe the circumstances surrounding conception should never determine the value of the human life.”
The amendment failed 78-21. Two Democrats — Boggs and Brown — voted against the amendment. Two Republicans — Delegates Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Moore Capito, R-Kanawha — voted for the amendment.
Also Tuesday, the House passed HB 4005. The proposed law would make it illegal to transport or sell “fetal body parts” in West Virginia, which already is banned by federal code. That bill passed 82-15, with three members not voting.
Both abortion-related bills will now be considered by the state Senate.