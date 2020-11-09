More than two-dozen deaths that had occurred since the beginning of the pandemic but had not been counted were added to West Virginia's COVID-19 dashboard Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said 23 of the newly discovered deaths were confirmed to be COVID-19 related, while four were marked as probable virus deaths. The deaths were not initially included in the state tally because the facilities in which they occurred -- all hospitals or care facilities -- did not file the correct paperwork to the correct offices, Amjad said.
“It was a shock to us, as well, that those were not in our system,” Amjad said.
When COVID-19 deaths occur, care providers are required to fill out a COVID-19 death report and send it to their county health department. The county then reports the deaths to the state’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, and they are added to state totals.
In the case of the missing deaths, Amjad said, care providers sent the victims’ paperwork directly to the Vital Registration Office -- the Department of Health and Human Resources office in charge of death certificates -- where it sat until being flagged by someone in the office over the weekend.
“I can only imagine that’s due to lack of staff or other issues,” Amjad said.
When asked Monday if this could happen again, or if an audit is needed to verify the state’s COVID-19 data, Amjad said, “I hope not.”
Health officials, she said, are exploring ways to ensure this won’t happen again, but nothing official has changed. Amjad urged doctors and health departments to make sure they are reporting potential COVID-19 deaths correctly.
The latest daily numbers from the DHHR, which are typically released at 10 a.m. each day, were delayed until 5:30 p.m. Monday because of "multiple vendor errors," according to a news release. Both the daily (4.01%) and cumulative (3.06%) positivity rates continued to show the virus has not slowed its spread.
Justice did not outline plans to begin any sort of state-led mitigation efforts -- which could include lowering occupancy limits in buildings, reducing gathering sizes for social events or implementing limited business shutdowns. Instead, he urged West Virginians to get tested for the virus.
“I’m telling you, West Virginia, you’ve got to get tested. You’ve got to,” Justice said. “If we give you 12 hours notice that we’re going to be at whatever site it may be, and it’s relatively close to you -- if you’ve got that much notice and you’ve known for days that it looks like your [county] is in the orange. I don’t know how we can make it any more easy for people.”