West Virginia reported 56 new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,544.
All but 1,100 of those deaths have occurred since vaccinations became available in the state, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard. Nearly 87% of those deaths have been in people who are unvaccinated.
On Thursday, the state reported 376 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dropped to 1,305. That’s 131 fewer active cases than reported Wednesday and the lowest number of active cases reported in West Virginia since at least July 21, per the dashboard.
On Thursday, West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity rate also dropped, down to 8.35%. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. Last week, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
The state’s daily percent positivity sat at 2.68% on Thursday, the lowest it’s dropped since at least July 15.
As of Thursday, 340 West Virginians – including three children – were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s 28 fewer people hospitalized than reported Wednesday, per the dashboard.
Of those patients, 94 are in an intensive care unit and 50 people – including one child – are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 69% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.