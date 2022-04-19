West Virginia reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases in the state dropped to 446. That’s 33 fewer active cases than reported on Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,804 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with eight of those deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 88 residents were hospitalized with the virus, including one child. That’s one more patient than reported Monday. Of those patients, 22 are in an intensive care unit and nine are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 43% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 45% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.