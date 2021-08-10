The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s monthly HIV task force meeting was canceled with little notice Tuesday a week after a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for urgency to slow HIV spread in the region.
The cancellation came from officials at the state Department of Health and Human Resources. An email provided to the Gazette-Mail announcing the cancellation was sent to HIV Task Force members at 11:50 a.m. The meeting was set to begin at noon.
“Meeting has been cancelled. Apologize for the last minute cancelation [sic],” the email read.
Andrea Lannom, public information officer at the Department of Health and Human Resources, said in an email at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday that the meeting was canceled because Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, was “unable to attend.”
“The Bureau for Public Health is in the process of forming a new HIV task force group and will schedule a followup meeting soon,” Lannom wrote in the email.
Lannom did not respond to a request for a phone call to further discuss the situation.
“Frankly, I’m flummoxed ... I have no idea what happened other than we were set to go into the meeting, then minutes before [we] were told it was off. I have no idea why, but this is pretty important, don’t you think?” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.
“All we got was that message saying the meeting was canceled,” said Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
Neither Sutton nor Carper had been informed about Amjad.
A town hall that was meant to be held the first week of August to discuss the CDC’s findings with community members and hear concerns was also canceled by the state last week, allegedly due to concerns about COVID-19 spread. Allison Adler, director of communications for the state health department, said then that the town hall would be rescheduled, however no further information has been provided detailing those plans.
Until recently, state involvement in the health department’s task force has been limited. State health officers, though always invited and sometimes attending since the task force started in 2019, have never before been necessary for the meeting to be conducted.
At last month’s meeting, Dr. Sherri Young, who now serves as interim health officer and executive director for the health department after announcing her resignation in June, said Shannon McBee, state epidemiologist, would be leading future HIV Task Force meetings as Young transitioned out of health department leadership.
McBee could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
With the cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting, there has been no public-facing effort from the state to share or discuss the findings from the CDC’s report.
“I know everyone is busy and there’s a lot going on, but no, I don’t feel the urgency here, no,” Carper said. “I don’t feel it, but I’ll say since I didn’t do it, I’m not going to explain it. And I want to be clear: The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department did not do this.”
As of July 29, Kanawha County reports 30 total new HIV cases so far in 2021, with 21 of those tied to IV drug use.
This is a sharp increase from 2018, when there were 17 total cases with less than four tied to IV drugs. In 2019, there were 29 total cases in the county with 15 tied to IV drug use, and in 2020 there were 44 total cases with 39 involving IV drugs, per the state.
The CDC’s report called for expanded access to sterile syringes, increased testing and several other initiatives to control HIV spread among people who inject drugs in Kanawha County.
Needs-based syringe distribution is outlawed in Charleston by a local ordinance, and a state law that went into effect last month also severely limits harm reduction groups’ ability to provide such services.