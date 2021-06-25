The West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the constitutionality of legislation passed in the 2021 legislative session that experts say will make it difficult, if not impossible, to operate syringe service programs in a state rife with disease spread tied to intravenous drug use.
Senate Bill 334 was passed by the state Legislature in April and shortly after signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice. The ACLU’s lawsuit will be the third filed by the agency regarding legislation passed by the state’s governing body in its most recent session.
“If allowed to become law, SB 334 will cost lives and deprive West Virginians of numerous constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection among others,” said Loree Stark, legal director for the West Virginia ACLU. “The bill should be declared unconstitutional and stopped.”
SB 334 was introduced and passed by the Legislature as an HIV crisis tied to people who inject drugs — called “the most concerning” in the nation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — unfolded in Kanawha County.
Per the CDC, the World Health Organization and dozens of public health agencies throughout the world, as well as decades of peer-reviewed studies, syringe service programs are an effective tool to curb the spread of diseases like HIV, hepatitis and endocarditis, all of which are on the rise in Kanawha County and West Virginia.
Despite testimony from public health professionals warning lawmakers of the dire consequences awaiting West Virginia if syringe service programs are legislated out of existence, both the Senate and the House overwhelmingly passed the law.
Health administrators and officers at several health departments across the state have said the legislation will, without question, shut down or severely limit the syringe services they are able to provide.
The bill would implement new standards and requirements that cash-strapped, under-resourced, under-staffed health departments would struggle to meet. Simultaneously, public health experts say losing syringe services in places where they did exist — especially needs-based ones — will drive up disease rates, costing people their lives and taxpayers billions of dollars.
The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District Court of West Virginia on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office; Alina Lemire and Carrie Ware.
Named defendants for the suit are Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for the state Department of Health and Human Resources; Jolynn Marra, interim inspector general and director of the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification and Steve Harrison, clerk for the West Virginia House of Delegates, all in their official capacities.
The suit comes exactly two weeks before SB 334 is set to go into effect. The rule-making process is currently underway for the legislation, as comments are being accepted from entities with concerns or thoughts on how the bill is written.
The legislation poses a $10,000 fine and potential legal injunction for any entity or person that fails to meet the numerous standards set in the bill.
Per the complaint filed Friday, there is no mechanism in the legislation to give warning to agencies that may be in violation of the bill.
“It will not be until the moment that a state agency may enforce significant penalties against these providers that these providers will know what conduct might invoke the penalties,” the suit reads. “The absence of adequate notice to providers of what conduct is or isn’t sufficient to comply with the law is just one of many constitutional defects with Senate Bill 334.”
Other “defects” listed in the suit include how the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification lacks the “lawful authority” to promulgate rules before the legislation is in effect, meaning it can’t provide “constitutionally required notice” to providers clarifying what is sufficient conduct.
With a $10,000 fine levied for those that violate the rules — a hefty sum for health entities that often run on shoe-string budgets — the suit declares constitutionally obligated notice is the least the agency can do.
Other issues include parts of code in the bill that are “identical” to another article and code section from a separate bill, which is already in effect in the state. SB 334 would also require service providers to immediately cease operations on July 9 if they don’t meet the state’s stringent yet unclear guidelines.
A team from the CDC wrapped up a month-long Epi-Aid investigation Friday into the recent HIV increases reported in Kanawha County over the last several years.
A final report is not yet available to the public, which — along with media — was shut out of two meetings Thursday discussing the virus spread and existing service gaps that could be driving it.
But preliminary results sent in a news release that morning from the Department of Health and Human Resources noted a lack of available sterile syringes and injection equipment as a clear factor in the spread.
If SB 334 becomes law, experts say disease spread will continue and grow. Fewer clean syringes will be available. Existing service gaps will grow deeper and wider, complicating an already challenging landscape for public health providers.
“This bill is not good for the people of West Virginia,” said Laura Jones, Milan Puskar Health Right’s executive director. “We have a commitment to the participants we serve through our harm reduction program. This bill will prevent us from fulfilling our commitment to use CDC best practices to protect our community from outbreaks of HIV and other infectious diseases.”