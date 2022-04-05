West Virginia reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases fell to 263. That’s 40 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state dashboard.
To date, 6,716 residents have died from COVID-19, with seven of those deaths reported overnight. During Tuesday’s COVID-19 news briefing, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said 122 of the state’s previously recorded COVID-19 deaths were not actually from COVID-19.
The discrepancy was discovered through the state’s ongoing audit of death certificates. Those deaths were subtracted from the state’s count accordingly, she said.
Amjad said the state has now audited all deaths from 2021, but still has many to check from the first few months of 2022.
As of Tuesday, 135 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s six fewer patients than reported Monday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 38 are in intensive care units -- including one child -- and 22 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 63% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 55% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.