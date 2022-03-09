West Virginia reported 377 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dropped down to 1,436 on Wednesday. That’s 146 fewer active cases in the state than reported Tuesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
The state now reports 494,030 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
On Wednesday, West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity rate also dropped, down to 8.36%. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. Last week, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
The state’s daily percent positivity rate was 3.23% on Wednesday, the lowest rate reported since at least July 19, per the dashboard.
To date, 6,488 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 18 of those reported overnight.
As of Wednesday, 368 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including four children. That’s 29 fewer people hospitalized than on Tuesday, per the dashboard, and the lowest number of people hospitalized reported since Aug. 15.
Of those hospitalized, 98 are in an intensive care unit and 50 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 59% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 66% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 67% unvaccinated for people in ICUs.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.