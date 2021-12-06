The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia creeped past 8,000 over the weekend, less than two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard, 8,031 active cases are now being reported. It's the first time since Oct. 23 that the number of active cases surpassed 8,000.
An additional 689 cases were reported Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 301,349 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
A surge in cases has consistently followed in the wake of a holiday, but health officials were optimistic the arrival of vaccines would quell that trend. According to the dashboard, 900,004 eligible residents -- nearly 53% -- are now fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 related deaths inched closer to a grim milestone on Monday, with 28 additional deaths pushing the pandemic total 4,990. The cumulative percent positivity rate climbed to 6.27%, the highest it has been since testing began.
There were 585 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 201 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 103 on a ventilator. The number of people in intensive care is the highest it's been since at least early November.
Of those in the hospital, 78% are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 83% for people in the ICU and 84% for those on ventilators.