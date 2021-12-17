The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed back over 9,000 on Friday, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
There are currently 9,092 active cases reported in West Virginia. Since the start of the pandemic, 312,692 total cases have been reported, including 1,168 added overnight. The daily percent positivity rate was 12.55%.
An additional 22 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,164. About 90% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations became available have been unvaccinated people.
As of Friday, 623 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 197 are in intensive care units and 115 are on ventilators. Nearly 81% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Officials on Thursday confirmed the state's first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in an unvaccinated resident of Marion County.
Early studies from other countries show the omicron variant could spread three times quicker than the delta variant, but potentially cause less severe illness in those who contract it.
The COVID-19 dashboard did not list any new omicron cases Friday, but health officials said additional cases should be expected next week.
Nearly 54% of eligible West Virginians -- 911,065 people -- are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, per the dashboard. Of those, 31% -- 285,178 individuals -- have received a vaccine booster dose.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received a full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.