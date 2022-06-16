West Virginia reported 654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases increased to 2,004. That’s 149 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,017 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with one of those deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2022 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 191 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 12 fewer patients than were reported Tuesday, which is the last time the hospitalization page of the dashboard was updated.
More than 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 42% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All six patients on ventilators are fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.