West Virginia reported 713 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 2,296. That’s 217 more active cases than were reported Thursday and the most active cases the state has seen since Feb. 24, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
To date, 6,915 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including three deaths reported overnight.
As of Friday, 152 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s one fewer patient than was reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care units and 11 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 45% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 32% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 46% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.