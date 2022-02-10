Active COVID-19 cases are still on the decline in West Virginia, a sign state health officials say could indicate the surge tied to the omicron variant is slowing.
The state reported 2,416 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing active cases to 7,589 -- 750 fewer than reported Wednesday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard.
There are currently 905 residents hospitalized with the virus, one fewer than Wednesday and 164 fewer than last Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 209 patients are in intensive care units and 110 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 68% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.
To date, 5,966 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 27 reported overnight. Unvaccinated people account for more than 89% of the total deaths. State officials have said death rates will likely continue to grow in coming weeks as the surge ends.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, about 56% of eligible residents -- 955,482 people -- are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, nearly 41% report being boosted.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.