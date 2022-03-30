West Virginia reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the total number of active cases fell to 354. That’s 22 fewer cases than reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,823 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 29 deaths reported overnight.
As of Wednesday, 160 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one child. That’s one fewer patient than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 54 are in an intensive care unit -- including one child -- and 19 are receiving care on ventilators, per the dashboard.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 59% for those in the ICU and 53% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.